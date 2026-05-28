Alan Cheuse..

I’m Mary Tabor, author of the recently released novel Who by Fire. I had the honor to interview for 30 minutes, the master of the two-minute essay on National Public Radio, the voice of books for over a quarter-century, Alan Cheuse before he died in 2015. Cheuse was not only critic par excellence, he was an accomplished author.

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Alan Cheuse on the Art of Fiction, Reviewing—and more

Mary: Alan Cheuse sold his first short story to The New Yorker in 1979. I’m here to talk with him today about his career, and the novellas in his books entitled The Fires, and Paradise, or Eat Your Face. But here is a bit more of the CV. He is the author of the novels, The Bohemians, The Grandmother’s Club, and The Light Possessed. To Catch the Lightning won the 2009 Grub Street Prize for fiction. He’s the co-editor with Nicholas Delbanco of Talking Horse: Bernard Malamud on Life and Art, and co-author with Delbanco of Literature, Craft and Voice. Volume one, fiction; two, poetry; three drama.

The man reads everything and he’s no stranger to helping writers by, of course, talking on the radio about a book that likely would have gone unknown. But he’s also the co-editor of Writer’s Workshop in a Book, The Squaw Valley Community of Writers on the Art of Fiction, where Cheuse has written an essay on point of view. I’d like to discuss that essay with him today. Cheuse’s essays, short stories and reviews have appeared in The New York Times, The San Francisco Chronicle, The Chicago Tribune, Plowshares, The Southern Review, and many more literary mags that I assert as where our most innovative authors first see the light of publication day. More important than all that is this. We have with us a candid, modest human soul who’s Listening to the Page, a collection of essays - and yes, listeners, that’s another book - opens with how he was canned from Bennington College when he was 40.

He quotes Borges in that book saying, “I am more proud of the books I’ve read than I am of the books I’ve written.” He’s read more books than I can count. And reading has saved my life more times than I can count. After so many books written and published, the fine reviews, more than two decades teaching in the well-known graduate creative writing program at George Mason University, and more than a quarter-century on NPR’s All Things Considered, I say Bennington ought to offer its apologies and invite them to give the commencement address this year. Here’s a line from Cheuse that this writer wants to steal. “We are all the readers of our lives.” More to come in my interview on how the making of a narrative that informs that line. But first this, if you just read his CV, you might begin this interview with your Eminence, sir. But I begin with this. You got to love him.

Alan Cheuse: Thank you, Mary. I’m exhausted just listening to all that I’ve done. Did I do all that?

Mary: It’s been quite a career. You’ve been getting around, haven’t you?

Alan Cheuse: I think if you just sit at your desk and type for a couple of decades, the stuff piles up. My late friend...

Mary: I think the modesty is definitely strong here. Let’s talk The Fires first. I feel as if I should call you Sir Cheuse at least...

Alan Cheuse: Now, now, now.

Mary: Okay. Okay, Alan. One section of Listening to the Page is titled Books In Flame. And now we have two novellas in The Fires, and The Exorcism, that use fire. I’d like you to set these two novellas up for our listeners because we sure want them to go run out and get it if they don’t already have these books. And also, while you do so, see if this rings a chord for you. What I like to call the leitmotif, the recurring lyrical strand, the music, if you will, of fire in these novellas and that may or may not connect the two novellas. So set them up and talk to me about whether I’m right about the latter.

Alan Cheuse: Well, yes, there is fire in each of these novellas. I started writing novellas, oh, maybe 12 years ago. It just happened that I went longer than the story usually allows you to go. And I had about six or seven of them and Andrew Gifford at Santa Fe Writers Project Press took a look at them and really put these two together because of that, the occurrence and the imagery of fire in them. You mentioned that essay, which is an essay about Latin American literature.

Mary: Yes it is, indeed.

Alan Cheuse: And so that’s when I was starting out as an academic when I thought that’s what I was going to do in the world. I was about, oh, 28, 29 years old and I thought, ha ha, I’m an adult so I should have an adult profession. So I went to graduate school and got a degree in comparative literature and I focused on Latin American fiction. And so that’s how that essay came about.

Mary: Why the title “Flame” though, for that essay?

Alan Cheuse: The Spanish conquistadors, the Spanish Army when they arrived in the Caribbean, burned all the books of the Indians and their priests had kept. They burned these beautiful, if you’ve ever seen them, there are a couple of surviving scrolls there on tree bark, beautifully painted. And they are the Bibles of these particular tribal groups. Spanish burned them all, except for a couple of them, which they saved as a record of the culture that we’re destroying. I mean, in the same way I guess that the Nazis had a Museum of Jewish artifacts.

Mary: Right. Fascinating, isn’t it? I’m Jewish also.

Alan Cheuse: Remember things they were destroying. In any case, so Latin American narrative begins in the modern times with the fires that consume them.

Mary: In these two stories. The first story is called “The Fires” and the second one’s called “The Exorcism”. Can you just describe to whet the taste of our listeners for reading these two? They’re very different, but just give us a brief kind of what we’re dealing with.

Alan Cheuse: Yes. The title novella is about a woman whose husband is on a business trip in Central Asia, and she gets a phone call a couple of days after he’s gone from his guide there to say that the man’s been killed in an automobile accident. And he asked her what she wants to do about the body. So she flies to Tashkent and gets his body. And decides—

Mary: And she’s dealing with the Muslim culture. So it’s not easy for her to do it.

Alan Cheuse: Right. Well, she finds a Hindu, a little Hindu enclave, and cremates his body, cremates him. And then leaves, travels, gets as far as Rome before she, well, I don’t want to give away the ending.

Mary: And then “The Exorcism” is dealing with forgiveness, isn’t it?

Alan Cheuse: Well, is that what it’s about?

Mary: That’s how I got it, sort of my take on it, that there’s a kind of forgiveness element there.

Alan Cheuse: Well, it’s about a family triangle, a father, a mother and a daughter. The mother has died and the father learns that the daughter has been, how do you say on our planet, acting out. She’s, she’s been smoking a lot of grass and using drugs as her mother did. Her mother was a gifted jazz pianist and she sets a piano on fire at her New England girls school.

Mary: Yes, yeah. So there we’ve got that fire.

Alan Cheuse: So the father drives off to fetch her.

Mary: So on the other side of fire, I suppose we think fire is a little bit of hell, then we have Paradise. Before we get to paradise, and I assure you we’ll get there. (Cheuse laughs) Don’t you love that phrase? I assure you we’ll get there. I’d like to join together two of the outstanding strands in your public life, writing and criticism, with the phrase leitmotif. And listeners, if you’re like me and can’t get enough of Cheuse from his two minutes on NPR, and he does actually produce an essay in those two minutes, which not every book reviewer does. He’s also talking regularly with Rick Kleffel. You can google The Agony Column to find them both. Alan, you’ve talked with Kleffel and reviewed quite positively and I think brilliantly, a book I adore that uses a leitmotif of the wire. I just want to talk to you a little bit about it, if you recall it. Do you recall Let the Great World Spin by Colin McCann?

Alan Cheuse: Sure, yes. Actually, I was on National Book Award jury that gave him the prize a couple years ago.

Mary: Oh, wow. I didn’t know that. Tell us why you saw McCann’s technique of using Philippe Petit’s 1974 tightrope walk between the Twin Towers in Manhattan, this book that was written after the devastation of the towers. Tell us why you saw this leitmotif technique so powerful in McCann’s writing.

Alan Cheuse: Well, he uses that wire walk as a way of describing, I think, the way we live our lives. You know, a little bit to the left, and everything changes, a little bit to the right, everything changes, and we want to get from one side to the other. So it’s a wonderful image. Actually, it’s funny, I think of Philippe Petit a lot because when I’m doing my yoga early every morning and I’m balancing on one foot.

Mary: Oh, you do the tree.

Alan Cheuse: Yeah, and I think of Petit balancing on that wire and over that. He does a lot better than I do sometimes in my balancing actually. But in any case, it’s a wonderful book. Yeah.

Mary: Incredible. That movie The Wire, which I know I heard you and Kleffel talk about that, but I’ve also seen that film. It’s a fantastic film. As a writer and if we’re serious about what we’re doing, we’re always on a wire of sorts, that I want to talk about with you. But first, there’s the critic’s wire too, if you will. As a critic, Alan, you do sometimes have to walk the wire of what I call the take-down. As I think, and you rarely do it, but I think you bravely did it with Jonathan Franzen’s Freedom, couched in considerable praise, by the way. Could you talk about what you said about that now so famous cover of Time magazine book and the author and the aftermath, if there was any, of your comments?

Alan Cheuse: Well, I read the book. I hadn’t liked his earlier books, and I didn’t like the book that won all the prizes at all. I read it twice because a friend of mine was on that jury that gave it, I guess it was the National Book Award, or was it the Pulitzer? I can’t remember which. But in any case...

Mary: I think it won the National Book Award.

Alan Cheuse: Yeah. So I read it twice and I just didn’t get it, but so when I read Freedom, I was trying to keep...

Mary: Oh, you mean, you’re talking about Corrections? The first one. Okay.

Alan Cheuse: Yeah, The Corrections. Right.

Mary: Okay. Yeah, I’m curious as to what I think that one did too. That’s the one that Oprah and he got into sort of a little trouble.

Alan Cheuse: Oh, right. I’d like to have been—

Mary: Yeah, a little scuffle over that book. Yes.

Alan Cheuse: I’d like to have been the blood pressure cuff on his publisher’s arm when he told Oprah to stuff it. And he didn’t want his book on that show.

Mary: No kidding. But then she came around to Freedom and had him on. So you say pretty tough things about this book.

Alan Cheuse: Which is I think a better book than... I think it’s a better book than The Corrections, but I have a problem. He’s a brilliant writer, and I just don’t feel his characters the way I need to feel the presence of characters. He always seems to be, and I don’t know, I don’t think he does this deliberately. We do what we do. He always seems to be working a little bit above them in the way a satirist does, but he’s trying to write realistically rather than satirically. So it bothered me that he seemed so superior to all of his characters.

Mary: So did it seem to you to lack a kind of humanity or compassion? How would you put it between those two words?

Alan Cheuse: Compassion, empathy, I suppose you might say. It doesn’t lack... I mean, he’s human. I know he’s human. I mean, I’ve met him on a couple of occasions. He and I live in Santa Cruz in the summer.

Mary: Oh, really?

Alan Cheuse: His long time—

Mary: Oh, it’s gorgeous out there.

Alan Cheuse: Yeah, his long time girlfriend’s on the faculty of UC Santa Cruz, and I’ve been renting a house there every summer for about 35 years. So every decade or so we overlap in a restaurant, say hello. So I didn’t want to, you said take-down, I just think, let me back up and just say, there’s a writer named Renata Adler. Wrote a novel called Speedboat.

Mary: Yes.

Alan Cheuse: Many decades ago.

Mary: Right, right.

Alan Cheuse: And she wrote an essay for The New York Review of Books, and she talked about reviewing... This is maybe 25, 30 years ago. She talked about writing about a book as you would write about a product for Consumer Reports. Does anyone want to pay $25 for this? To put out— Does anyone want to lay out this amount of cash with this book? And so I tried to position the reviews in that fashion. I mean, do you want to spend a certain amount of money and give a certain number of your hours to this book? And in that case, I said no.

Mary: Okay. So I want you to know I’m with you on this and I was in a big minority when I, because I did read it. You and I are really alone out there on this one. Was there any aftermath for you? If you do something like this and then it gets so much play, do you get any feedback along that line? Is there any consequence for you or is it just okay and you go onto the next book?

Alan Cheuse: Well, I know that some bad things have happened, but not very often. Now and then, over decades, I’ve gotten a death threat or two for a couple of reviews. But, you know. I guess one was serious because the man was unfortunately deranged and this particular writer killed himself not too long after he sent me this death threat.

Mary: Oh, wow.

Alan Cheuse: Another occasion I think was just hyperbolic. In the case of Franzen, I heard nothing. Usually I hear nothing if I do a negative review. If I do a positive review, I’ll get some, usually.

Mary: Do you get thanks?

Alan Cheuse: The publicist will send me a nice note. Now and then.

Mary: You mean the writers don’t thank you?

Alan Cheuse: Now and then they do. Sure. But you know, it’s a funny business though, to contact a reviewer. You don’t want to make the reviewer seem to think that, oh, you’re being sycophantic.

Mary: Oh, you’re right, right.

Alan Cheuse: trying to get—

Mary: That’s kind of a wire for the writer too, isn’t it?

Alan Cheuse: Actually, there’s your image. Yes. So I don’t expect anything. I just want listeners to be happy. Get what they think they should be getting. Although I mean writers do listen. I hear stories now and then. I mean, a writer I know from Texas heard a review I did of her book and she said she almost drove off the road.

Mary: Oh my god.

Alan Cheuse: She was listening as she was driving.

Mary: I hope, because she was happy.

Alan Cheuse: Yes, I think so. Distracted.

Mary: Can you tell us who it was? Do you remember?

Alan Cheuse: No, I couldn’t. I shouldn’t.

Mary: Okay. I know you must read about a book a day, I think. Let’s talk about the writer’s wire. In an interview of you that I found, and I’ve done a lot of research, and I agree with what you said. Here’s what you said. “Memory is the fiction and what we reconstruct is fact. For me, that hits the nail on the head about the wire I walk.” What do you mean by that?

“Memory is the fiction and what we reconstruct is fact. For me, that hits the nail on the head about the wire I walk.”

Alan Cheuse: Well, it’s tricky because there are all these people out there who would like to wipe out certain patches of history that they don’t like. And so I don’t want to say memory is completely untrustworthy, but we construct it. We make a certain narrative out of the things we’ve done in our past. And it’s tricky because I mean, we can revise it, we can revise the way we tell it, but we can’t undo what we’ve done, the way you can undo part of a manuscript that you want to change. So we make a narrative, I think. And so memory is a story about our lives that we have created. I love that Kierkegaard remark. We live life forwards. We understand it backwards.

“I love that Kierkegaard remark. We live life forwards. We understand it backwards.”

Alan Cheuse: So going back, we do probably, I mean, I would say, revise. I mean, I can’t say I never married those first two wives, but I certainly think about them differently with the long view and see that things might’ve been different if I’d been a different, perhaps even a better, person. So anybody who employs memory is an artist of narrative in a certain way, I think.

Mary: Well, so coming back to your words that we’re all readers of our lives and your use of the word narrative here right now, what’s the role for you of narrative in terms of making meaning in a world of chaos, the “and then” of life? I mean, do you find significance or meaning when you take to a story? Is that how you find it?

Alan Cheuse: Oh, yeah. I mean, that’s what poets and writers do. There’s a wonderful little comic poem by T.S. Eliot that I love to chant now and then, especially when my students are getting sleepy and it wakes them up.

Mary: Oh, go ahead, chant.

Alan Cheuse: Birth, copulation and death; birth, copulation and death. That’s all the facts when you get to brass tacks. Birth, copulation and death. That’s the chorus of a little comic poem called “Fragment of an Agon”, and that’s what makes up life. And the rest is context. The 20th century Hungarian Marxist critic, George Lukacs used to say what Adam and Eve did in Paradise, what Romeo and Juliet did in Italy, that’s biology. What Anthony and Cleopatra did on the Nile, that’s biology. But the context is what makes literature and culture.

“Birth, copulation and death; birth, copulation and death. That’s all the facts when you get to brass tacks.”

Mary: Literature and culture. Interesting that you say this because I’ve been reading Joseph Epstein’s essays and biography. And he has a point in which I don’t have the quote in front of me, but he basically declares culture over after T.S. Eliot. Basically there’s T.S. Eliot, and then there’s nothing and nobody can live up to that. There’s a place where you say, I think you say it in... I think you might say it in Listening to the Page, I think I have a quote here. “The so-called mid-list writers, wonderfully entertaining and serious all in one, find themselves driven out of the marketplace for where?” Your question mark and you add, “if the trend keeps moving in this direction, an entire generation of gifted, but non bestselling American fiction writers are headed toward oblivion before death.” Now you said that more than a decade ago in that book.

Alan Cheuse: Yeah, and I was wrong because the internet is giving life to new writers. Even as the big publishing houses are not publishing them. So I was completely, cheerfully, I say I was completely wrong.

Mary: Really? I’m so glad to hear that.

Alan Cheuse: I was playing off a remark of this wonderful publisher from the fifties and sixties, a man named Sol Stein who owned a little publishing house called Stein and Day, and it’s only those... Ironically, he said, it’s only those writers who transmit the culture from one generation to the next that are being driven out of the marketplace.

Mary: Really?

Alan Cheuse: But you can see that in a way the internet is saving some writers from oblivion. Now, I think most of what we see on the internet is crud, but then most of what gets published by commercial publishers doesn’t tend to last very long either. So with the internet and ePublishing and such, we have another venue for serious and good art to find its way.

Mary: Well, I think that’s good news, and I’m really glad to hear it. I want to give you a chance to talk a little bit about Paradise Or Eat Your Face. I did say we’d get to Paradise and we’d all get there—

Alan Cheuse: Yeah, I almost got— I almost literally got to Paradise, Mary. I was doing a.—Yeah, I was doing a piece for Gourmet Magazine.

Mary: Oh, I love Gourmet. And it’s gone.

Alan Cheuse: I know. A good part of my life was ripped out.

Mary: Me too.

Alan Cheuse: So I was on assignment in New Zealand and driving to Paradise, this little hamlet, or not even a hamlet, a kind of crossroads on the south island where they filmed some of the more heavenly sequences from Lord of the Rings. And I have to tell you, the road to Paradise was full of ruts and little streams that you had to cross, and I almost broke the axle on this rental car a couple of times trying to get there.

Mary: Wow.

Alan Cheuse: So that’s a joke. But these novellas, Paradise Or Eat Your Face. They came, well, the title piece came out of another trip that I made for Gourmet, a trip to Bali, and it’s about a disturbed travel writer, young woman.

Mary: No kidding. Disturbed. That’s the understatement.

Alan Cheuse: Yeah. So she goes to Bali trying to find herself, and what she finds is rather triply disturbing. And the other novella in there, there’s a novella based on really the life and death of a dear friend of mine, a Guatemalan writer.

Mary: Okay. Is this Perrera?

Alan Cheuse: Victor Pererra? Yes.

Mary: Okay. I’ve got to read something from this. This is so lyrical. “And he dove down, down to the tune of the whale’s mournful area, a song of flow and heft and current and wave, light and dark, high and low, the sweetness of birth and travel, the loneliness of orphanhood and the shimmering cold mysteries of an ending in silence and darkness.” That’s gorgeous.

Alan Cheuse: Well, thank you. Thank you. If my name is on that, I’ll take credit for it, but I don’t know how I did it. So this is the last days of this fellow’s life when he’s had a stroke and he can’t speak except to use word salad, and he’s just moving toward the end. So that’s the second novella. Did you like the third one?

Mary: My favorite? My favorite is “Care”, and I particularly adore the opening, especially when you have this guy who keeps marrying Jewish women. I just love that design. Tell us about the third, little bit.

Alan Cheuse: Well, I’d never really written much about writers, but this is about a writer in the sixties who has a brain-damaged sister and—

Mary: Really sad piece. That’s right. Sad.

Alan Cheuse: He’s married to, he has a new wife, and he’s trying to explain his life to her and focuses on this story, gives an account of what happened when he and his sister were kids, and so that his story, his narration to the wife as they’re driving along on this California highway makes up the bulk of the story.

Mary: And he gets deeply interior here, and you do a lot of really strong interior work in all of the writing I’ve read, and I want to get to this question before my show closes here, to this question of point of view. For listeners, briefly, I’m referring to that continuum of privilege or knowledge that an author gives his narrator. In your essay that you wrote for the Writer’s Workshop in a Book, you do say something really interesting in this. You imply, I think, pretty clearly that the omniscient or godlike point of view for our listeners, that would be Tolstoy’s opening of Anna Karenina, for example, “all happy families are like one another. Okay. Each happy, unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”

Alan Cheuse: Yes.

Mary: You pretty much, I think, are implying that godlike point of view has left modern writing, but handed over to the movies. Did I get that right and why so, if so?

Alan Cheuse: Yes. I mean, because the lens of the camera points at a scene and that implies, and there’s no one behind it, but it implies a certain godlike awareness of what’s going on. So it’s a mechanical deity. I mean, if you’ve ever, and that’s the way movies work best, it’s just the particular technical...

Mary: Depending on the director. We could go on an hour about this, but go on.

Alan Cheuse: Well, if you think about the few movies that are done from the point of view of a particular character, I think of John Cassavetes’ early movies. I mean, you could get carsick watching because he uses a handheld camera to simulate the passage of the character through a scene, and it’s very bouncy and jaunty and things move around a little too quickly to establish a stable perspective. At least for me, when I watch those movies. But the Russians do this. I mean, Tolstoy is the last writer who could get away with playing god. I think in the early movies, if you look at early Eisenstein, say Alexander Nevsky, certainly that’s a third-person omniscient perspective that lives up to the adverb godlike because it’s so brilliant. And I guess Kurosawa does that in some of his epics.

Mary: But I mean, in writing, it’s gone away. Would you argue that? And is there a philosophical implication of that?

Alan Cheuse: Well, I think you have to know an awful lot to convince yourself that you can use that perspective. I don’t say you mustn’t. I don’t say you can’t, but you really have to feel a security that most of us don’t feel when we sit down to make a novel in particular. Maybe a story you can get away with it because it’s shorter. Although I’ve noticed looking back over my own work that I use first person in novels, but I use third person in stories maybe because I feel I can somehow get away with that third person perspective more quickly.

Mary: It would be called what we call third-person limited. I mean, you’re staying pretty close in the point of view of the character you’re writing with not a lot of narrative expansion beyond that, right?

Alan Cheuse: Yeah, right. But sometimes I stray. Sometimes I’ll sneak in a little omniscient.

Mary: I noticed. If we could go on and on, which I wish we could. Instead, I have to bring this conversation to a close. I’d like to refer you to John Gardner, and I know you were friends.

Alan Cheuse: Yeah.

Mary: Alan, I know you know this. He wrote a controversial book that I’ve long loved along with all of his fiction, and the book was titled On Moral Fiction.

Alan Cheuse: Yes.

Mary: Gardner says that “the good is the subject of all literature, and he asserts that art begins in a wound, an imperfection, a wound inherent in the nature of life itself, and is an attempt either to learn to live with the wound or to heal it.” Alan Cheuse, our conversation has helped us connect through art in Gardner’s profound sense of that word, and I so, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for your time.

Alan Cheuse: A pleasure, Mary. Pleasure speaking with you. Thank you so much for what you’ve said.

NPR Remembers Alan Cheuse

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