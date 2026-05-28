Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

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À Chacun Son Goût by Tarik O.'s avatar
À Chacun Son Goût by Tarik O.
21h

I like the great complicity in this interview! What a release it is. I didn't know Alan Cheuse and now I'm curious to read him. I specially was interested by the part about Jonathan Franzen. Here in France, Franzen is one of the most respected American modern novelist. And I'm agree with what it was said, we always wonder if there could be a few of sympathy in Franzen's books. Thanks for this other new great interview, Mary.

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Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
1d

This is a keeper: "Memory is the fiction and what we reconstruct is fact."

I am always so impressed by all the people you have interviewed, and that the interviews come across as conversations to which we are privy.

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