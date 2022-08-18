Build Character for your narrative: Lesson 10
A free-write to help you do that
Characters do things, live places and are a certain sort of person. Let’s talk HOME to understand.
What you watched: The trailer for Genius about Thomas Wolf whose book You Can’t Go Home Again was published after he died young, some days before his 38th birthday.
We’ll look at a quote from the novel and then do a free-write to help you understand character and how we writers build that in a story.
Look Homeward, Angel was his first novel
Chapter 11 follows with a super free-write experiment for you.
Note: If you want to study with me privately for a truly original and personalized creative writing course, write me at marytabor@substack.com and I’ll provide details on how I work via Zoom.
Show my your “free write” — it will surprise you — in comments or Direct Message me and I’ll reply that way too. Want to learn more, time to go paid:
Table of Contents for all 19 lessons
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Mary Tabor "Only connect ..." to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.