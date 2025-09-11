I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish (more details in the Table of Contents).

Handwriting typo; My fish! 😘

Here is Letter #1

The watercolors on my stationery are based on the gorgeous illustrations in this marvel of a book.

My granddaughter calls me Savta; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.

Love,