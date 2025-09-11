Camp Letter #1
My correspondence with my granddaughter in sleep-away camp
I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish (more details in the Table of Contents).
Handwriting typo; My fish! 😘
Here is Letter #1
The watercolors on my stationery are based on the gorgeous illustrations in this marvel of a book.
My granddaughter calls me Savta; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.
Table of Contents for Letters To My Granddaughter; next: Letter #2 with watercolor.
Love,
Your granddaughter is so lucky to have you. The letter is gorgeous. It encourages her, without saying it directly, to read. You are a wonder.
A picture really does tell a thousand words. The illustrations are so expressive and the fact that your letters are handwritten makes them extra-special, a wonderful keepsake for your granddaughter.