I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish by poet Jean-Pierre Siméon (full details in the Table of Contents).

Here’s Letter #11

After getting an answer from Old Mahmoud, Arthur is now worried about Leon’s heartbeat. Leon, in case you forgot, is Arthur’s fish.

Will Arthur’s canary Aristophanes hear a poem that flies into his heart? I hear this one by Wallace Stevens: “Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird.”

Here’s a whimsical (rare) reading with sketches:

What poem flies into your heart? Tell us!

Note: My granddaughter calls me Savta ; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.

Love,