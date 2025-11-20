Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
4d

These two paintings are my favourites so far Mary, I love how you have painted Arthurs quizzical expressions and 'Thirteen ways of looking at a Blackbird' beautiful, each and every verse bt especially verse VIII -

"I know noble accents

And lucid, inescapable rhythms;

But I know, too,

That the blackbird is involved

In what I know."

Thank you for guiding me to such loveliness xx

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Richard Donnelly's avatar
Richard Donnelly
4d

Still think your painting would make a great book Mary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by <Mary L. Tabor> and others
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture