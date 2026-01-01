I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish by poet Jean-Pierre Siméon (full details in the Table of Contents).

Here’s Camp Letters #16

The answer to the question: “What is a poem?” and one more letter to come—and then an image to close this series!

Note: My granddaughter calls me Savta ; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.

Love,