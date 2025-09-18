I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish by poet Jean-Pierre Siméon (full details in the Table of Contents).

Here is Letter #2:

The watercolors on my stationery are based on the gorgeous illustrations by Olivier Tallec (not tracings, but amateur attempts) in this marvel of a book.

In the story, Arthur wants to save his goldfish. His mother’s solution: “Hurry, give him a poem” gets the story going …

My granddaughter calls me Savta; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.

Love,