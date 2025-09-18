Camp Letter #2
My correspondence with my granddaughter in sleep-away camp
I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish by poet Jean-Pierre Siméon (full details in the Table of Contents).
Here is Letter #2:
The watercolors on my stationery are based on the gorgeous illustrations by Olivier Tallec (not tracings, but amateur attempts) in this marvel of a book.
In the story, Arthur wants to save his goldfish. His mother’s solution: “Hurry, give him a poem” gets the story going …
My granddaughter calls me Savta; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.
"Wonder what is going on in Aloha camp..." leaves me curious, too. I love this: "Hurry, give him a poem. And she leaves for tuba lesson."
Like the first, this second letter reveals your gifts for writing to your granddaughter (and probably any child): keep it short, include a drawing or painted illustration, don't ask too many questions, continue with a few lines from a beloved story. Lila was such a lucky girl to have you in her life.
I’m thinking now that maybe, just maybe, poems are the miracle cure we all need to keep us smiling through ailments and difficulties Mary… ? Wouldn’t that be a thing!!
I may have to search out the book that tells of a poem that heals a fish..
Your painting is delightful, as as the sentiment held within the letter. X