Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
2dEdited

"Wonder what is going on in Aloha camp..." leaves me curious, too. I love this: "Hurry, give him a poem. And she leaves for tuba lesson."

Like the first, this second letter reveals your gifts for writing to your granddaughter (and probably any child): keep it short, include a drawing or painted illustration, don't ask too many questions, continue with a few lines from a beloved story. Lila was such a lucky girl to have you in her life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
14h

I’m thinking now that maybe, just maybe, poems are the miracle cure we all need to keep us smiling through ailments and difficulties Mary… ? Wouldn’t that be a thing!!

I may have to search out the book that tells of a poem that heals a fish..

Your painting is delightful, as as the sentiment held within the letter. X

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture