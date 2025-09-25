Camp Letter #3
My correspondence with my granddaughter in sleep-away camp
I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish by poet Jean-Pierre Siméon (full details in the Table of Contents).
Here is Letter #3:
The watercolors on my stationery are based on the gorgeous illustrations by Olivier Tallec (not tracings, but amateur attempts) in this marvel of a book.
In the story, Arthur asks, “A poem!? But what is a poem? He goes to look in the kitchen cabinet, and the noodles sigh, “Nooo po-eeem” when he asks for one.
I’m betting that Lila could write a poem about noodles in the cupboard, despite my attempt to draw the plates and the box of noodles. For the fab illustration, buy This is a Poem that heals fish! I love this book; link in Table of Contents for this section.
My granddaughter calls me Savta; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.
Ohhh! What a delightful premise…now hunting through the house looking for a poem. I suspect at the end Arthur will discover poems are everywhere. 💛
Your granddaughter is so fortunate to have you in her life, offering these nuggets of wisdom and whimsy.
I have to order a copy of the book!
That delightful aside "unlike you!" made me laugh.
I think Arthur's mother is quite wise, knowing that the curious Arthur would go in search, thus being kept busy while she's at her tuba lesson. And what a great way to learn what a poem is . . . or, in this case, not. Beautiful.
And you, Mary, I want to adopt you as my grandmother!