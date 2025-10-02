I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish by poet Jean-Pierre Siméon (full details in the Table of Contents).

Here is Letter #4:

Arthur rummages the cleaning supplies: nope! Then he decides to look under his parents’ bed!

The watercolors on my stationery are based on the gorgeous illustrations by Olivier Tallec (not tracings, but amateur attempts) in this marvel of a book. Okay, I admit: this one was super hard to reproduce. Love it, anyway?

In the story, Arthur still can’t find a poem! So, after the looking in the kitchen cupboards, he rummages through the cleaning supplies. No luck. Off to his parents’ bedroom late at night when they are snuggled in. Is there a poem under the bed?

I’m betting that Lila has already written a poem for Arthur—if she could spare the time— and this despite my attempt to draw the supplies and the bed with his parents asleep..

My granddaughter calls me Savta; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.

