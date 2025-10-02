Camp Letter #4
My correspondence with my granddaughter in sleep-away camp
I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish by poet Jean-Pierre Siméon (full details in the Table of Contents).
Here is Letter #4:
The watercolors on my stationery are based on the gorgeous illustrations by Olivier Tallec (not tracings, but amateur attempts) in this marvel of a book. Okay, I admit: this one was super hard to reproduce. Love it, anyway?
In the story, Arthur still can’t find a poem! So, after the looking in the kitchen cupboards, he rummages through the cleaning supplies. No luck. Off to his parents’ bedroom late at night when they are snuggled in. Is there a poem under the bed?
I’m betting that Lila has already written a poem for Arthur—if she could spare the time— and this despite my attempt to draw the supplies and the bed with his parents asleep..
My granddaughter calls me Savta; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.
What a nice archive you’ve created for Lila to share with her own grandchildren when she is a Savta some day!
Lila, I hope you know how lucky you are!