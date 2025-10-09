I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish by poet Jean-Pierre Siméon (full details in the Table of Contents).

Here is Letter #5:

The watercolors on my stationery are based on the gorgeous illustrations by Olivier Tallec (not tracings, but amateur attempts) in this marvel of a book. I’m hoping that my sketches and watercolors are getting better … and that Lila will know I’m thinking ever day of her.

In the story, Arthur still can’t find a poem! Can you believe it? He goes to see Lolo, who is always in love. Lolo sings while he repairs bicycles. He’s a good guy to ask about a poem, don’t you agree? Lolo’s answer, coming next, will make your heart sing.

My granddaughter calls me Savta; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.

Love,