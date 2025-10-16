Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Lor
7h

I Love Lolo’s answer.

“A poem , Arthur is when you are in love and have the sky in your mouth

Oh…? okay”

Yes, it is a perfect answer.

I love them flying through the sky with wheels and birds, on a bike. Lucky Lila, lovely Savta, so much love in that tray of watercolors.

Reply
Mary L. Tabor
Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
27m

The perfect answer from Lolo! And "...have the sky in your mouth" - I give a "wow" to that image, Mary. Arthur's "oh, okay" - typical. What I hope he discovers is, you can make a poem of anything in this world, as Lolo did.

Your watercolor is charming.

I note your letters are getting a bit longer

Reply
