I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish by poet Jean-Pierre Siméon (full details in the Table of Contents).

Here is Letter #6:

The watercolors on my stationery are based on the gorgeous illustrations by Olivier Tallec (not tracings, but amateur attempts) in this marvel of a book. I’m hoping that my sketches and watercolors are getting better … and that Lila will know I’m thinking ever day of her.

In the story, Arthur who still can’t find a poem, has gone to see Lolo, the bicycle repair guy who is always in love. Lolo knows what a poem is but Arthur is still not sure even as he listens to Lolo, who tells Arthur what I’ve told Lila in this, maybe, my favorite watercolor camp letter.

See above: The lines are straight out of poet Jean-Pierre Siméon’s gorgeous book.

My granddaughter calls me Savta; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.

Love,