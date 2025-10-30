I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish by poet Jean-Pierre Siméon (full details in the Table of Contents).

Here is Letter #8:

The watercolors on my stationery are based on the gorgeous illustrations by Olivier Tallec (not tracings, but amateur attempts) in this marvel of a book. I’m hoping that my sketches and watercolors are getting better … and that Lila will know I’m thinking every day of her.

In the story, Arthur, who still can’t find a poem and is not sure that Lolo’s answer was the right one, goes to see his friend Mrs. Round, the baker. Mrs. Round tells a secret without realizing it about how poems actually work: “A little is always left over.”

Do you agree, lovers of stories and poems and movies? Isn’t that so?

My granddaughter calls me Savta; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.

Love,