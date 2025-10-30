Camp Letter #8
My correspondence with my granddaughter in sleep-away camp
I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish by poet Jean-Pierre Siméon (full details in the Table of Contents).
Here is Letter #8:
The watercolors on my stationery are based on the gorgeous illustrations by Olivier Tallec (not tracings, but amateur attempts) in this marvel of a book. I’m hoping that my sketches and watercolors are getting better … and that Lila will know I’m thinking every day of her.
In the story, Arthur, who still can’t find a poem and is not sure that Lolo’s answer was the right one, goes to see his friend Mrs. Round, the baker. Mrs. Round tells a secret without realizing it about how poems actually work: “A little is always left over.”
Do you agree, lovers of stories and poems and movies? Isn’t that so?
My granddaughter calls me Savta; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.
Table of Contents for Letters To My Granddaughter Next: Letter #9 with watercolor
Love,
Wonderful, as always, Mary. Mrs. Round is delightful; I love what she has to say about poetry. (I've copied it out.) As do all the characters, Mrs. Round tells us something a bit profound about poetry.
Did Lila talk about your letters when she returned from camp? I find myself wondering about her impressions of them, and especially of your imaginative watercolors that have their own narrative even as they illustrate Arthur's story. I know there "moon cakes" so why not "moon breads."
It's true. There's always a little left over. But it's not on the plate. Where is it?