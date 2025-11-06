Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Del's avatar
Del
2d

Seeking wisdom from bicycle repairmen, bakers and desert nomads is the definition of wisdom. And I love your watercolors!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Kristine Dubuque's avatar
Kristine Dubuque
2d

This is adorable! The perfect find for this evening!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture