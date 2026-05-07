Alchemy by Carolyn Mary Kleefeld

Mary Tabor: I’m Mary Tabor, author of the recently released novel, Who by Fire. My guest today is the painter, poet, and perhaps the soul of Big Sur.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Wow.

Mary: Carolyn Mary Kleefeld of Big Sur California: A former young ballerina. When 12, Kleefeld might have ended up instead at the Bolshoi when the Tolland Ballet School held recitals and the Bolshoi offered to train her, but her mother nixed that dream. Perhaps we’ll hear that story today. Growing up in a family of business folk, Kleefeld is the youngest child of philanthropist S. Mark Taper and his wife, Amelia. That must have presented its own challenges, though Kleefeld has said, she ended up with the artistic temperament of her mother, who once did freelance illustrations for Vogue. Great beauty has been hers, and early in life she modeled briefly. She’s had an agent at the William Morris Agency and been offered a movie contract. Believe this, I don’t believe it, it’s hard to believe, she’s met Rock Hudson, Paul Newman, Dinah Shore, but perhaps most tellingly for us today, the poet Alan Ginsburg. As an artist, Kleefeld belongs in Big Sur. A locale also chosen by the author Henry Miller, and she reads often at the library built there in his honor. She is most definitely a giant presence in Big Sur, where she makes her home on a cliff: Paints, writes, and loves. One of her collections of poems and paintings, “Kissing Darkness: Love Poems and Art” was written with her then poet-lover, David Wayne Dunn, and her collection features Kleefeld’s writing, painting, and also David Campagna’s musings about his love for Carolyn as they appear side by side under the title “Renaissance of Love.” I had the pleasure of briefly meeting this gorgeous couple when I was in LA on book tour. Kleefeld has been a prodigious producer of paintings and writings with love, all caps front and center. Let’s just count out loud before we find out about her creative rigors, the discipline she’s exercised, and the gifts that the work has brought her. Ten books of writings and paintings published since her first book, “Climates of the Mind” in 1979 and then “Psyche of Mirrors.” Kleefled has seen her work translated into braille and Korean. Her artistic statement that appears in my favorite of her books, “Visions from Big Sur,” and during this exchange I will explain why, is perhaps a good way to introduce her here. Kleefeld says, “My life’s passion is to create art from the unconditioned well of being and to inspire such a journey in others.” Carolyn Mary Kleefeld, you’ve got quite a story to tell and we can’t wait to hear it. And with that, I welcome you.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Wow. I can’t thank you enough. What a beautiful— It’s like a symphony of feelings and made me feel extremely embraced. So thank you. Thank you, Mary. Beautiful.

Mary: I’m so glad, and I hear that in your voice. The sincerity in your voice as I see in your paintings and your work.

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Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: I think it takes one to know one. You wouldn’t be able to honor me so dearly if you weren’t a mirror of the same kind of person. Maybe with very different styles, but you show it in your book “Who by Fire,” all these rich and beautiful things that you’ve just mentioned.

Mary: Oh, thank you. Oh, goodness. Thank you. I’m so glad you’ve read it.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: I read it all weekend and was mesmerized.

Mary: Really?

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Yeah, it’s so skillfully written and just brought out a lot about reminding me of different times of my life where I lived certain aspects of what you brought out, with the love and betrayal and heroism.

Mary: Oh, my goodness, you have read it.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: You brought me to think about a lot of things that I hadn’t thought about. It was very inspiring and igniting. So, thank you.

Mary: Thank you so much for that. I must tell you, Carolyn, that I’ve had very few interviews when anyone’s actually read the book. I actually have a book club on Goodreads that’s called, the Who by Fire Book Club. But we never discuss my book.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: A wonderful contribution to all of us.

Mary: I want our listeners to know that they can hear you read with musical accompaniment in Vagabond Dawns, your book that included a CD. I want them to know that because it’s just a beautiful piece, and the piano music that goes with it along with your read is just so lovely.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: I’m so glad that you’ve heard it. Yeah. For me, it was a great breakthrough to read with music.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: My readings and then being that I was a ballerina, prima ballerina. And thank you for mentioning all that. I don’t know why it’s important, but it is. In some way, we keep dancing. Whether it’s on toes or our minds or physically in some other way. But, when I read the poems, it was like I was dancing. My voice was dancing to the music, just like when I had done that as a young woman.

Mary: That was really going to be my very first question. It’s so wonderful that you picked up on that. I think we’re on the same wavelength and might be channeling.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Doesn’t surprise me.

Mary: For a 12-year-old to be chosen for the Bolshoi is so remarkable because we all know what that. I love the ballet and I see the dance in your paintings, I truly see in your paintings. But it also demonstrates for, on your part, early ability at both performance and athletics. And you can just see the role of dance in your painting. Can you talk a little bit more about that?

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Oh, absolutely. I used to paint in toe shoes and with a big tarp on the floor in my living room. And I was throwing paint in those days before I threw my back out and forgot I had a body and just went for it with big canvases and threw paint and the music was playing all the time. It was a dance. And it was feeling one with nature, standing over the canvas, and I guess, a Pollock kind of thing, which I didn’t know about him at the time.

Mary: I love his work.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: I was just doing my thing on a mountaintop and the music played and the painting happened. It’s all so incredibly interrelated, as we know everything is.

Mary: Definitely it’s related. When you say you hadn’t heard of Pollock at that point, how early was the painting really seriously becoming part of your life?

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: I still mix it up. I did one half that way the other day and then mixed it with more of a literal interpretation. Mixed the wild paint with the defining. But that really has to happen, just like with the writing and the painting. I start out throwing things just with the paint, throwing it sometimes and using, I used a hose the other day up in front on the property and just erased the whole thing. And just a great sense of freedom.

Mary: Does that mean you can erase it?

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Well, it means that I’m allowing freedom and intuition just to take me where it does. And then it is acrylics when I do that kind of work. And then I took out the hose and I washed it all away. And it’s just playing. There’s a lot of play that I allow myself and that I want, and It’s what turns me on. So I let it happen that way.

Divine Kiss by Carolyn Mary Kleefeld

Mary: I have a wonderful book. It’s called The Writer’s Brush, and in that book, Henry Miller, clearly Henry Miller’s been important in your life in many ways. He came to painting late but one of the things he says that I read in a Paris Review interview. He says that painting was play.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Exactly. Yeah. I have his book too and he does talk about that. And I think that’s where we allow ourselves to invent things, is when we don’t put ourselves in a box about what we’re doing. We just feel our way and have trust in the unknown or faith. Far away in the dark. At least that’s what it is for me a lot of the time.

Blessed Lovers by Carolyn Mary Kleefeld

Mary: Far away in the dark?

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: I really, find my way in dark. I don’t know what I’m doing and then end up with something and I’m surprised. So maybe it’s a way of going backwards into the work.

Mary: I feel that way too when I come to the page as if I have no idea what I’m doing.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Oh, really? Because you seem so marvelously, technically so good. And I think, “Oh my God, how does she do it?” You don’t have it in your head at all?

Mary: No, absolutely not.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Oh, fabulous. Good for you.

Mary: I’ve been teaching for many years and what I say to my students all the time is after we do the analytical work meaning as in painting, I’m sure there’s some things you have to know. One has to know some basic things. That once you get that analytical stuff in your head, the most important advice I give them is, “Don’t think.”

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Go beyond your concepts.

Mary: Yes. Because if you’re thinking too much, you’re not inventing.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Yeah. And the word itself means to grasp. But then if you really think about it all, we need all of it. And I think painting’s the same way. Writing’s the same way. It needs all of it. It needs the restraint and it needs the freedom and it needs the editing later. And on the freedom of the beginning.

Mary: Right.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: All of it. All of Life. There’s that word, ELAM, I think it comes from Israel, that means all of it. And it’s that kind of thing. You just let it all appear and it comes at different stages. The process appears as you appear in many different multi-dimensional stages. And it shows up in the art that way. You look at a piece of art and you go, “Oh, that’s, how could I have done that? That’s just terrible. I’m not painting any good anymore.” And you start a whole number and then you remember you remember that’s all important because that’s part of whatever’s going to happen next. Just like life. We need all of it.

Mary: When you say that you see a technical proficiency in my work. I want you to know that-

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Very much.

Mary: Thank you. But I want you to know that that comes later. And maybe that I’m doing some of it naturally but the whole novel was written before I went back and did any work to try to really make sure that the through line worked perfectly. And all of those things that you’ve discussed-

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: It shows great skill.

Mary: Thank you.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: And did you have anybody work as an editor with you?

Mary: I want to ask you a question related to this. You are, I do believe we are absolutely channeling. I have two very good friends who are writers who in the later, one of them is a poet. And she’s in the acknowledgements in the end of the book. And throughout the writing of this book, she was reading and commenting. And then at the very close, she played an important role in saying things are just, there’s some things you really need to go back and look at. So, absolutely. But my question to you about this is that I think it takes a lot of courage to go into the arts in many ways. And I think you have probably have a lot to say about this, but I want to ask you a particular question first.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Sure.

Mary: You talked about the role of lovers, mentors and friends in keeping up courage because the faith of others has been bit, like a poet friend’s faith in me has been really important to me. Have there been those who have played roles for you as encouragers, cheerleaders?

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Oh, absolutely. I mean, I think that I’m getting an image of a meadow, meadow of seeds being— And you have your seed there but if you don’t have this, I’m beginning to think of them as a congregation of angels or guardians around you.

Trees of Carolyn and David by Carolyn Mary Kleefeld

Mary: Yes.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: That your own seed can’t go that far. It is what it is and it needs to be interrelated with others on a very deep and creative level. And for me, I met Patricia Holt 35 years ago in LA. And she was at a change in her life from an executive job in her twenties. And she was living in a world that I had not lived in. We had our opposite side and also had an incredible rapport. And from there we formed our publishing company and this whole world of art opened up because of her, really. I could never have done it. I was just not made that way—

Mary: The publishing company you formed together?

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Yeah, we had a publishing company, the Horse and Bird Press. Our goal or mission or vision was to publish poets from all over the world. And we started out with mine and that kept us so busy that it stayed on a certain level for about the first 10 years. Now, we’re totally interlinked with poets all over the world.

Mary: Really?

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Close to Stanley Bark and Mark Publisher and Peter Faber Jones in England, who teaches my work now. And John Dotson. There’s a whole group of poets that— And Lydia in Italy. So we’re all connected now. We all encourage each other and we all use each other’s work and it’s amazing.

Mary: Oh, how lovely and generous.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: I’m sorry, I think I went on too long.

Mary: No, you did not at all. That was so informative and so interesting. And also, you generously gave some wonderful news for others to hear about other poets and what a great thing to do. I love what you had to say. I think that was wonderful.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: I know I left out all sorts of people, but It’s just that to be connected is just a primary, that’s what I’m really saying. Makes all the difference. And my latest relationship has helped to get me off the mountain and into the world. And-

Mary:How so? This would be with David Campagna?

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Yeah. And then before him, Laura Huxley got me away from here because I get overly focused.

Mary: I was just going to talk about Laura Huxley. Laura Huxley, for our listeners, is the widow of Aldous Huxley whom Carolyn met and-

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Very close.

Mary: Became very close with her. And and Aldous Huxley, of course, is the author of Brave New World, for listeners who might not know. But you did a painting of a memorial of Laura Huxley, which is strikingly demonstrates the importance of love in your life.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Yes, she was my great muse, let’s put it that way. And Edmond Kara, also the man that did the sculpture for the movie with Elizabeth Taylor and... Oh God, all of a sudden, yeah, I’m getting a little block there. But anyway, it’s a movie about this-

Mary : That’s okay. It’ll come to you.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Yeah. So even my great muses, without these relationships, definitely it would all be very questionable or maybe not even possible. I don’t think it would be possible. I think we’re made to all have this miraculous biochemical mix that then creates and resonates from there.

Mary: I want to go back a little bit into the early-

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Oh, excuse me there, The Sandpiper. That’s what I was thinking of. Edmond Kara, who created the sculpture of Elizabeth Taylor for The Sandpiper and he was my neighbor. And he was absolutely in a fabulous, masterful sculpture. And I have some of the work that I’ve written about him and his paintings. I have them in my book.

Edmund Kara sculpting Elizabeth Taylor

Mary: Oh, I love that movie.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: And he was a powerful creative force. Just amazing. So another muse, that’s really what I’m saying.

Mary: You’ve met some really marvelous people, but before that-

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Yeah, it’s very fortunate.

Mary: This is a risky business we’re talking about in the sense that— Let me put it this way, here’s an off quote, and it’s actually an un-sourced line that’s attributed to Anais Nin, Henry Miller’s lover.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Oh and I knew her, you know? We used to correspond and I was up at her house a few times and she was the beginning of the muses.

Mary: This line has been attributed to her but I don’t think anybody can properly source it because I really, I’ve done all sorts of searching for it and can’t find it. But here’s the line, whether she said it or not. I’m going to ask you question related to this. She is said to have said, “And then the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.” Now whether or not she said that, can you talk to me about the difficulty of coming to the art as your primary work?

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: What did she say again? The was a question.

Mary: She said, “And then the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.” And I somehow sensed this in your journey somehow, that there were some—

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: You mean some tension that one brings to the work?

Mary: Some blockages to your craft.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: I think a lot of it is, I’m into this biochemical thing lately, which is a relief from all my psychological and philosophical wanderings. I like the biochemical. Feels more grounded and basic.

Mary: What is the biochemical?

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: So one way to look at the creative process biochemically is that we need to excite ourselves in some way or raise the adrenaline level or whatever I’m saying it poetically, not scientifically, but raise the adrenaline level and get yourself going so you can really get into it.

Mary: Does this have to do with what you eat when you say biological?

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: I mean, it could be drinking coffee, it could be having a stimulating conversation or hang gliding or running down the block, whatever does that makes you have that hyped energy. And then because I can paint when I’m in a slow meditative state but I don’t think I really create from that, particularly. I have to have something that needs to be expressed. Something has to be there. I don’t know, does that make sense at all or?

Mary: It does make sense. I was wondering about some of the things that you say in, or that you’re quoted as having said in the book that I really love. This book that is sitting in front of me right here, along with all your others called Visions from Big Sur and one of the things you say in there is that there was some, I mean, your family was not all supportive of this move, this business.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: My dad didn’t like it at all. He was quite old by then. And we were going to have our reunion, which happened later in his last years but, which is in my book Alchemy of Possibility. It was all about coming together at that point.

Mary: But you did this beautiful painting. I think it was after he died in in 1992?

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: I think it was 94.

Mary: There are two paintings that I adore. One is the painting called, “It is a Fantasy World.” I love this painting. And the one did for your father, S Mark Taper, the famous philanthropist is when he was quite old and he was alive and I think he was alive. And perhaps when you did this, title, “Going to see Pops”.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: That’s a kick.

Mary: Can you Talk about these two paintings?

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Oh, well, the last one you mentioned, I remember it was in the car with my dear friend John, who lives here and helps me with everything. And anyway, he was driving and we were going to see my dad. And then the horse that I love to draw-

Mary:There’s a horse in the center of this painting, folks. It’s really beautiful. And the horse has a painting on his lap, I think.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Is that a pink horse?

Mary: Yes. I have it right here. I’m going to, let me just look it up. But it’s definitely in the pinkish family.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: I grew up in a pink room and I had a horse I had an obsession for.

Mary: Mabel.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: My first great love.

Mary: Yes. The horse is pink. It’s such a beautiful painting.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: I just was fortunate to have something I love that much. And gave her a birthday party once. And my friends brought all their horses and I made her a carrot cake with candles and she blew it out when she sneezed. And the whole thing was just, I’ll never forget it. Horse’s birthday party.

Mary: One of the things I love about this book is we get to see a childhood painting that you made. And I think something new is happening with that childhood painting. Is it not? This is nanos. Nanos and nanos land.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: That was conceived without my realizing it. And of course, as a child walking through my bedroom and there was a flood of sunbeams coming in the room and my imaginative child imagination took off with it and felt like every little particle was another little entity of some kind. And so I called them nanos. And then later on I find out that sciences identified the tiniest atom as being a nano. So a friend of mine said, “Hey, that story you wrote when you were a nine. Wrote it and illustrated it, that’s something science recognizes now.” So it was very interesting to me that a child is tuned in or can be to that quantum level in a metaphoric language.

Mary: Absolutely.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Poetry being metaphors a lot.

Mary: Yes. Carolyn, were you also affected in any way by your parents? Your parents were Jewish.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Right.

Mary: You spent many years helping both Jews and Christians escape Nazi Germany and Eastern Europe. And I did see that two of your poems will appear in the annual anthology, poetry from Israel and abroad. I’m wondering what, if any, has been the role of your Jewish heritage in your work or your life? —as I’m also Jewish.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: That’s a fabulous question. And I immediately think it’s all about healing. Healing as a way of life and as a way of life for the world. If it’s to continue, there has to be continual healing. And I think the healing and the helping others is primary. I think it’s one of my great blessings that I’m able to be there on certain levels. That gives me great satisfaction with people I love and with people I, of course, don’t know. It’s a great feeling. One of the great feelings. And so I’m sure that’s inherited. And my daughter, Carla Kleefeld is very active now. She’s being a lobbyist in Washington.

Mary: She’s also a painter, is she not?

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: That’s my other daughter, Claudia. Carla is a psychotherapist and a lobbyist and a tournament tennis player, she’s just out there. And so there I see that same, wanting to help people when she goes to Washington and lobbies.

Mary: So were you raised Jewish. Were you raised in synagogue or was that not been a part of?

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Oh, I had very little, practically none. But I feel that somehow my nature and my soul, I think is deeply religious. Just deeply. But it’s more guided by intuition. And I think it ends up being more like Buddhism than anything else I could think of. Being a Hindu, how or something.

Mary: That’s how the work strikes me.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Yeah, it’s just a natural part of my nature. I saved a little creature from my pool the other day and had transparent wings, was very small and I breathed on it and I pushed shell over it to protect it. The next day it was gone and I was so thrilled. So there’s just something in my nature that loves to save things and save lives and that kind of thing.

Mary: There’s such lightness in these two paintings that I mentioned. It is a fantasy world. I hope everyone will go and try to find these and look at these. And “Going to see Pops” is just an absolutely beautiful painting. I wish I owned it. I’m sure someone very famous owns it. Maybe Tim Turner who lived next door to you for a while, bought that one. Oh, I don’t even know where it is. Talk about your show in the Karpeles Library and Museum.

Going to See Pops

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Oh, well thank you for bringing it up. Right now we had a show at the Karpeles Museum and Library or the other way around in Santa Barbara. And a wonderful Director there, Norman. And I have my show called, Divine Kiss, and I have 15 paintings written from the inspiration of David Campagna and this wonderful man and 15 poems right next to them. So it’s a show driven by Eros.

Mary: Yes. So love is our theme. Love is our theme today. It has been such a pleasure to talk to you and I want to thank you so much for reading, Who By Fire.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Oh, what a pleasure.

Mary: The title comes from what our favorite man in the world that, we both know who we’re talking about here.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Leonard Cohen.

Mary: Yes. We love Leonard Cohen.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Yes. We have a lot in common. Even though our styles of writing are different, we’re driven by many of the same passions.

Mary: Yes. And this, of course: The title of my book also comes out of the Jewish liturgy, which of course the song “Who by Fire” also comes out of the Jewish liturgy and Leonard Cohen’s—rabbinical path though he was not a rabbi, but they’re rabbis in his background.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Oh, that’s right. Very much.

Mary: Carolyn, I just want to tell you, you’ve been such delight to talk to and I want to thank you for joining me here and for doing me the honor of reading Who by Fire. And I must tell you that I link you to William Blake, painter and poet.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Oh, what a beautiful thought.

Mary: And the poet’s motto.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Very generous. Thank you.

Mary: He said, “I must create a system or be enslaved by another man. I will not reason and compare. My business is to create.” I believe that defines you.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Thank you. That’s so beautiful.

Mary: You’re welcome.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Wonderful. Thank you so much, Mary, really. It’s been a true delight and a magnificent journey with you. And I hope to see you in the future.

Carolyn Mary Kleefeld: Blessings and great love!

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