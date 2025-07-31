“Dessert first, huh?” —that’s a line from my short story “Guarding the Pie”—not yet up here, but it’s in my collection The Woman Who Never Cooked.

Love advice: Have dessert first, then make love. Think about food later when you’re starving. Here’s Pierre Franey’s fab dessert and easy as pie:

Strawberries Romanoff

2 pints red, ripe strawberries (farm stand berries if you can get them)

1/3 cup + 2 Tablespoons sugar

1/3 cup Grand Marnier or Cointreau

1 orange

¾ cup heavy cream

Preparation

1. Remove the stems from the strawberries, Rinse well and drain. Pat dry with paper towels.

2. Place the strawberries in a bowl and add 1/3 cup of the sugar and the Grand Marnier.

3. Using a zester or one of those cool microplaners (I love mine) and grate the orange peel onto the strawberries. Don’t grate the white pulp because it’s bitter. Stir ever so gently.

4. Cover the bowl and refrigerate until ready to serve.

5. Whip the cream and flavor it with the remaining 2 T sugar. Serve the whipped cream with the strawberries.

When strawberries are in season—or whenever you can find fab ones: Make this super easy dish. If you make it for company, everyone will want to hug you!

In (Re)Making Love: a memoir about the good, the bad and the foolish, “Hypersensitive” tells about desserts with my father that were super—and then my search for a man like him in every man I dated. Yep, another dessert is in this chapter about the search for love, but nothing as good as Strawberries Romanoff—perfect after a fab roast chicken.

“Pie and Story” will come here soon … Watch for a yummy recipe for Berry Pie — with all the secrets on how best to make it.

Love,