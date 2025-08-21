Do You Dare Eat Rabbit?

In the memoir (Re)Making Love that floats on hope and your belief, you’ll will find this recipe that I made in Paris because rabbit is easy to find there at the Marché de la Bastille. If you live in the U.S. (let me know about Canada and elsewhere), you need to find a butcher who will order it for you—or order online. It’s worth it!

Here’s an excerpt from the memoir and a recipe for Mustardy Rabbit that will heal your soul:

If you’re in Paris, walk this city.

The repairs will startle. The lining of my heavy black coat, its hem that touches the top of my boots, got caught on a boot link: separated and frayed. I could have walked into any dry cleaners along the streets of Marais and gotten an excellent repair. But it was Sunday. So, I pinned the hem with safety pins and walked to the open market at Bastille: fresh food: roasted beets (yes, they roast them for you), cheese, meat, fish, a rabbit for dinner (Yes, I cooked it. See the recipe below.) But I also found needle and thread and could do the repair myself. I’m not the seamstress my mother was, nor as good as anyone in the Parisian dry cleaners, but the satisfaction of the needle and thread in hand healed.

Here’s Melissa Clark’s easier-on-the-fat recipe:

Mustardy Braised Rabbit with Carrots

Time: 2 hours 45 minutes

Braised Rabbit

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 thyme sprigs

1 rosemary sprig

1 whole clove

1 2 1/2-pound rabbit, cut into 8 pieces, rinsed and patted dry

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper

1/4 cup (4 tablespoons) extra virgin olive oil

4 large leeks, halved lengthwise, cleaned and thinly sliced crosswise

3 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

1 pound carrots, peeled, trimmed and cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks

1 celery stick, diced

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons whole coriander seeds

1 cup dry white wine

About 2 cups chicken stock

1 to 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, to taste

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Buttered noodles, for serving (optional).

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place flour in a shallow bowl. Tie thyme, rosemary and clove in a spice sachet or square of cheesecloth (or just toss them in pot if you do not mind accidentally biting into clove later).

2. Season rabbit pieces all over with salt and pepper. Coat each piece evenly with flour; tap off excess. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large oven-proof Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sear rabbit in batches, until browned all over, 5 to 6 minutes a side. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate.

3. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to pot; reduce heat to medium. Add leeks and 2 tablespoons sage and cook, stirring, until softened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the carrots, celery, garlic, coriander, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until vegetables begin to color, about 5 minutes.

4. Add wine and increase heat to high; simmer, scraping up browned bits from bottom of pot, until reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Return rabbit to pot. Add stock (it should come almost halfway up the sides of rabbit) and herb sachet (or herbs and clove). Transfer pot to oven and cook, partially covered, until meat is fork-tender, about 2 hours.

5. Transfer rabbit pieces to a serving platter. If liquid seems too thin, place pot over medium-high heat and simmer until it thickens slightly. Discard sachet. Stir in mustard, to taste. Spoon sauce and vegetables over rabbit. Garnish with parsley and remaining 1 tablespoon chopped sage.

Noodles (optional) but a nice addition to the dish.

Love,