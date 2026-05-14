I’m Mary Tabor, author of the recently released novel, Who by Fire. My guest today is the journalist Douglas Rogers, who’s written The Last Resort, a memoir about his parents’ harrowing efforts to save their farm, inn, and home in Zimbabwe, a country where the political corruption may rival its beauty. Let the paradoxes begin.

But first, let’s get the load down on this acclaimed journalist Douglas Rogers. He left Zimbabwe to travel the world and write about it, and not just for anybody, guys. Oh, he’s written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian. You’re going to get tired listening to me, but I’m going to keep going. The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, The Daily Telegraph, The Times of London, Travel and Leisure, and Condé Nast Traveler, and that’s not all. He can talk Bollywood, hip hop, women’s lib, and tell you where the best bars might be everywhere he’s been, and I have a feeling he’d be an awful, and I mean this in all the best ways, to use that word, guy to have a drink with.

How do I know all this? Well, partly it’s from reading virtually all those articles that you can read as well at douglasrogers.org, his website. Be sure to go there, it’s a terrific site. But actually, mostly, listeners, what I learned about Douglas, I learned from reading this widely and notably well-reviewed memoir The Last Resort. In this book, I learned not only that his mother and Hal can drink most folks under the table, but also how much Douglas loves her and what a strong woman she is.

I learned how corrupt Robert Mugabe the president of Zimbabwe was, and how dangerous he made it for folks like Douglas’s father to consider their home safe. This memoir, though, will oddly not make you want to stay away from his parents’ backpacker’s lodge. It will make you want to go there and meet them.

So let’s talk journalism with Douglas, travel, and how to write a memoir about your parents, while you get married to a beautiful woman, have two children and travel overseas a good portion of the time. Douglas Rogers, welcome.

Douglas Rogers: Hi Mary, thank you for having me and thank you for the kind introduction.

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Mary: It’s a thrill to have you here, having read your book. As we talk about your book, why don’t you first locate us with your youth’s education a little bit, however you want to go, for those who, believe it or not, haven’t heard of Zimbabwe, or maybe think it should have another name, which it had for a long time.

Douglas Rogers: Yeah, it’s had a few names.

Mary: So, give us some talk.

Douglas Rogers: You mean a bit of geographical background of Zimbabwe?

Mary: However you’d like to do it. You grew up there. What the country’s like?

Douglas Rogers: I was born and raised in Zimbabwe, although it was known as Rhodesia when I was born in 1968. And for a year, in 1979, it became a country called Zimbabwe Rhodesia. And then in 1980, it became Zimbabwe, and that was the election of Robert Mugabe, who now, how many years later, 33 years later, was still the president of Zimbabwe.

And one thing that people were surprised about in the book is that, well, they see a white person who says he’s from Africa and they assume that you’re some kind of expatriate who’s just arrived, got off the boat. But my family’s ancestry in Africa goes back to the 17th century and my father’s Huguenot and Dutch ancestry from the 1660s.

And I mentioned this early on in the book, and I think it often surprises Americans, who think of white Africans as being colonialists or settlers. And I often point out that my ancestry, and the ancestry of a lot of white Africans, goes back further than most Americans’ ancestry on this continent.

Mary: I think that’s one of the extraordinary things about the book. That you don’t get this sense of, “Okay, we’re going to now talk about how Africans, meaning Africans of color, have been hurt by the white population.” Instead, you get a sense of all Africans being one here in this book. That is, I think, a real achievement of the memoir.

Douglas Rogers: Absolutely. Well, thank you. And you mentioned that I’m a journalist and a travel writer, and I would start going back to Zimbabwe. I wanted to get away from Zimbabwe, I was bored with it. This is in the 1990s. And wanted to live this sort of exciting, adventurous life. And then my parents, in about the year 2000, which is when what we’ve known as the land invasions began when Mugabe started taking white and in fact black farmland from anyone who was in opposition to him. I would go back and—

Mary: Was it because of their opposition? Or was he trying to obtain land for some other purpose?

Douglas Rogers: I think in tying in this idea of what you mentioned about black and white Zimbabweans in my book that are seeming to come together in a way, for want of a better term, he was an equal opportunity oppressor, Mugabe after 2008. He took farms away from white people, partly because the millions of black farm workers who were employed on, who lived on these farms, supported the opposition movement that would’ve removed him from power.

And he also, and this is an amazing thing that people don’t know about, and I mentioned it in the book, he took land from black farmers. But what happened, in his brilliance, Mugabe was a brilliant man in many ways, is that he framed it as an issue of colonialism and racism. And I think in the West, Western media sort of played up that the whole time.

And so we heard a lot about white farmers being killed and beaten up, but we heard far less about black farm workers or opposition activists who were killed and beaten up in greater numbers. So it became this sort of polarizing thing, which is about race and colonialism, which is exactly what he wanted—

Mary: I didn’t mean to interrupt you. Go ahead. You go ahead.

Douglas Rogers: What I was going to say, when I went back on these trips, I was telling the same story about my parents, these white farmers who are so oppressed. And then after a couple of years of doing this, I started to realize, actually, that I’m missing the entire story here. And it’s a story about amazing people, Zimbabweans, black, white, whatever, who are A., resisting this, but B., surviving and building amazing relationships, and finding reserves of courage and tenacity to survive and to get by. And that’s what I wanted to write, that’s what I realized I had to write about.

Mary: Yeah, and I’ve looked back through a lot of your writing. That’s what I was just going to say when I started to interrupt you, but I really am building on your thought here, and that’s that I think you helped change views with the op-ed that you wrote that appeared in The New York Times. And it was about what you’re just talking about, but you also got personal in this op-ed and described your parents’ situation. Building on that thought, I would like to ask you, how does the memoir, parts of which arguably appeared as essays in magazines and newspapers, as I’ve just given an example, how would you describe writing the memoir as compared to the experience of doing the kind of journalism you’d been doing up to this point?

Douglas Rogers: That’s a great question. I find, I’m largely sort of a magazine writer or feature writer, and I find it a very hard discipline. It’s sort of working often a deadline but with short spaces, like 2000 words or a 5,000 word piece. And I think years and years of having that practice and doing that, I found the writing of the book in many ways liberating, because you’re not tied into that style, and you can get more personal and you can sort of run away with your thoughts in a way. And in some of the chapters, there’s a couple of chapters that are used as magazine pieces. There’s one on the diamond dealers who, I wrote a piece on them for The Telegraph magazine, and bits of the op-ed are in my book. But they’re very different disciplines, I think, magazine writing and newspaper reporting to non-fiction narrative writing in this form.

And I find it really liberating, and in a way much easier, after you find a voice. And I don’t know if you find this, you’ve written a memoir and I’m sure parts of your novel are autobiographical, but I find it liberating. And when you find a voice, it came very easily to me, but it was getting to that position that was difficult and it takes a lot of discipline and time.

Mary: Well, and I think it takes a fair amount of force of will, in a way, to break through. The way, I think it’s very interesting that you raised the autobiography question, because the classic answer of the fiction writer is that, “Oh, this isn’t me, this is fiction.”

But in fact, I would put the choice of any first person narration, and I have a first person narration, it’s a man who’s doing the narration, but I’m actually writing it. Any first person narration places the story, in a sense, in memoir form. And I think in some way, we are on a continuum when we’re writing in the first person. And that continuum, I would say, would move from something you may or may not have read, but from the confessional to the essay.

So let me just give you two examples and then let you talk about what you think, and I can talk about what I did too in my book. But I would say on the confessional side would be Catherine Harrison’s The Kiss, which is, I don’t know if you know about that book at all, but she talks about a relationship with a step-parent that was actually erotic. On that continuum, at the other end would be Annie Dillard, who’s written on nature and philosophy in The Pilgrim at Tinker Creek or her book, Living by Fiction, and many others. And inside that continuum, you fall somewhere in the middle there. What do you think about this?

Douglas Rogers: I actually confess, I don’t know the books that you mentioned, but I—

Mary: Let me put it to you this way, let me put it this way, in a different way. You are the subject of your text in a memoir.

Douglas Rogers: Yeah, yeah.

Mary: That’s what I mean.

Douglas Rogers: Exactly. I’m the subject. What I do know, and my book sort of falls, and I don’t know if this is what you’re getting at in some ways. It’s not strictly a memoir because I’m kind of peripheral to it in many ways. Although it’s my voice, I’m not writing so much about myself as I am about my parents and their situation, and it becomes sort of reportage in some ways, and then kind of like a travel book in other ways. And I found, I know when I sold the book and I was on a proposal and then having to write it in, sometimes I didn’t even want it to be called a memoir. And then I think memoirs, I think if you’re writing about Africa, publishers think that this is what it has to be. And so it became known as a memoir.

But when I found the voice, I think this goes to your story, it’s obviously my voice, but when you’re writing Who by Fire, you’re putting—you’re becoming the voices now the narrator is a man. So it’s a kind of different discipline, I think. I don’t know how hard that was for you.

Mary: Well, did you believe that voice is a man? Did you believe it?

Douglas Rogers: Yeah, I did. I did.

Mary: I actually think it’s the strongest part of my book when I’m writing as the man. I actually think I do that better than I do some of the other parts of the book.

Douglas Rogers: No, no, no. I definitely sort of recognize that character and people I know in some ways, that man and his sort of heartache and the pain that he was going through.

Mary: He’s suffering and he’s on a journey of discovery. I would argue, first of all, that all the things you said about your book are accurate: That you’ll see, you’ll get a sense of travel if you read this book. And I’m not trying to change the subject here, I’m trying to stay on the same subject that we’re talking about, okay?

So all those things are true. You’ll get that, you’ll get a good journalist’s insight into how things are playing out in Zimbabwe, or were, and may still be playing out. You’re going to get all of that. But I also would argue that you’re not peripheral to this book.

Douglas Rogers: Yeah, I do go through a change, you’re right. I guess when I think of memoirs, you think, I don’t know, Augusten Burroughs, and it’s all about him. The book’s not all about me, but it is actually, the arc of the story sort of fits my—I have a transformation and a change that I go on.

And I was interested in your introduction when you talk about my mom, that you said something about it shows how much I love my mom. It’s strange because a lot of people have told me that my mom really stands out, but when I was writing it, I was thinking more of my father. And I thought, “I’m writing about my dad here. “And then everyone who read it said, “No, the book is about your mom.” It’s quite interesting. I didn’t. It’s subconscious, I guess.

Mary: Well, I think if the unconscious begins to take hold in writing, then the writing is going to be stronger. And I don’t mean the subconscious, in a Freudian sense as if we’re delving into our therapy. I mean, if you allow the things to bubble up that might not otherwise come. I see that happening in this memoir of yours. I wonder what that felt like for a journalist, doing that. Did you feel uncomfortable at times?

Douglas Rogers: You know what? I kind of miss that feeling. I really miss that feeling of getting into a head space where you are waking up and you’re excited to write. It’s a painful experience getting there. But I remember for maybe three or four months being in this space that I really wanted to get back to, and I wanted to wake up every morning and keep going.

And then, when that’s happening, I think you go to places that you didn’t think you would reach. And I think that happened with writing about my mother and sort of writing about her past and things that she was telling me that I didn’t know, that I didn’t know about.

Mary: Did your view of her change? As the adult male who went away and came back a lot during this time, while they were having so much trouble. Let’s be clear here, that at one place you compare the Mugabe government and its corruption to the Cosa Nostra or, I’ll say, the Mafia. Okay, so I mean there’s a lot of terrible things happening here that come off in a very often funny way actually.

There’s prostitution that’s taking place at your parents’ inn. There’s a lot of stuff happening here. So there’s a lot of serious stuff. For those that are listening, I’m trying to help sell this book, so I think it’s doing very well already, but I would like this interview to help others to come to know you and your work. Did you come to know her as a different person than you did when you left as a younger man?

Douglas Rogers: I think I’m more, it was more, and maybe this goes back to what you were saying earlier, I think I grew up through what they were going through, I learned about them, and because I became more of a sort of— I opened my eyes to who they were, and I grew up writing the book. And by watching and observing what they were going through and how they handled it, I sort of saw who they were and what they were capable of.

Douglas’s parents

And maybe she was always there. My parents were there right in front of me all the time, but it took that experience that they were going through, and for me to be observing it, writing about it, to find out who they were. And just amazing characters. People doing amazing things that I don’t know if I would have the ability to keep going in the way they did, and to have this almost somewhere to laugh at what they were going through. And yet, it’s horrific.

What you mentioned: The inn becomes basically a brothel and my father— And then they start sheltering these opposition political activists, which basically is very dangerous for them. And yet they have this courage and this moral kind of core. That this was the right thing to do and they would just do it. On another side, it was writing about things — There was a chapter in which I mentioned my mother telling me that she thinks my father will kill himself.

Mary: Yes. Oh, yes.

Douglas Rogers: And that was the one section of the book that I was wary about showing to them. I would send them chapters as I went along. And that was one chapter that I thought, they’re not going to like this, but even my dad, he said, “No, that’s fine.”

Mary: I think that it’s the willingness to go to that place that I know I do that in Who by Fire. I do that a lot. I go to that place a great deal. I’m also really interested, oddly enough, I have a certain joining with you here that, I don’t know if you noticed when you read the book, and that is that I have a very strong interest in heroism, and what is it? What is it really? And there’s a certain way in which I’m exploring the question of the heroism in the ordinary.

Douglas Rogers: Of ordinary people. Yeah, exactly. I did get that. And the father of the family of Robert, the father. Yeah, exactly. There was another thing that I found interesting in sort of the style of your book was, you mentioned The End of the Affair by Graham Greene?

Mary: Yes.

Douglas Rogers: In an interview, I think I read an interview.

Mary: I did an interview, I think I mentioned it, yeah. Because I know we’re both Graham Greene lovers, aren’t we?

Douglas Rogers: Yeah, exactly. I’m more the whiskey priests and the colonial decadent stuff that he does. But that mood I love, and I think you’ve got that quiet tension that he writes with in The End of the Affair.

Mary: Oh, well, that’s a lovely thing to hear. I had an agent once tell me that she couldn’t sell it because it was too much. She said, “It’s too good. That’s why I can’t sell it.” I think this is the way she was getting rid of me. I’m sure that was not true. I’m sure that wasn’t what she thought. But then she said, “I want you to know it reminds me of The End of the Affair.” So I took that—

Douglas Rogers: Oh wow, that’s beautiful. That’s amazing.

Mary: Yeah, so I took that and carried that around with me for a while, while I was very miserable about not being able to get the book published. But that’s the journey.

Douglas Rogers: Well, publishers want something something else, don’t they? They want something slap, bang.

Mary: They do. I know. We’re also both fans of Nabokov.

Douglas Rogers: Oh yeah, you mentioned Speak, Memory as well.

Mary: Yeah. And Speak, Memory, I think, brings me back to this question of the way really good books get written. The first line of Speak, Memory is, I’m just going to read aloud and then I’m going to read the first line of your book, because I think it’s a very cool. I think you have a very wonderful first line.

And the first line of Speak, Memory is, “The cradle rocks above an abyss. And common sense tells us that our existence is but a brief crack of light between two eternities of darkness.” The reason I read this is not only that I know you love this book and I love this book, but your first line is, “I was 5,000 miles away, drunk, and happily unaware at a friend’s birthday party in Berlin, when I learned that the first white farmer had been murdered.”

And in this sense, I think there’s a way in which Nabokov is, and I’ve been corrected on the pronunciation of his name by a very good Russian friend, but so I’m never going to pronounced that correctly. But what he’s doing there is he’s opening up this book in a way that indicates that it’s not going to be plot driven. And you do the same thing. Your opening puts us right in the place between the abyss and the two eternities of darkness. And I mean that as a big compliment.

Douglas Rogers: Yeah, thank you. Yeah, yeah. Well, it’s that distance I think that you need, and this distance that... I mean, he’s obviously writing, I don’t know how many years later, he’s writing about his childhood, in effect. But yeah, it’s putting yourself in another world which you kind of left behind, and having to go back to it. And I mean, I distinctly remember that moment where that scene with the first white farmer and feeling that that was the end of a life for me and realizing that I had to go back to this country that I’d left behind.

Mary: Were you ever afraid when you were there?

Douglas Rogers: I was. I’m a bit of a coward actually, which I make no secret of (laughing). There were times when I was afraid. There’s a section, which I’ll mention to your listeners about, this brothel that my parents ended up running, which became a hideout for diamond dealers. And I hung around with these guys and tried to get to this diamond field which is controlled by the military. And that was a scary moment when I’m almost arrested by these policemen who think I’m buying diamonds illegally. And that was a terrifying moment.

But then the most frightening moment, and this is what, we talk about heroism, when I went to this political rally, the opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai was speaking about three hours from where my parents lived. And I went to this rally and I was terrified the entire day. And that’s because people in Zimbabwe, they’re assassinated for things like this. And you’re arrested, you’re jailed, Tsvangirai’s wife was murdered, well, killed a few months after that, or maybe about a year after that.

Morgan Tsvangirai

And it’s the idea for me, what I find amazing is that people like him and these activists are living like that every day of their lives for years and years and years. One day for me was terrifying. And so I really, really sort of came out with the appreciation of the courage of what people do in resisting a tyranny.

And that op-ed that you mentioned, in The Times, that’s exactly what the sort of journey that my parents actually went through was realizing that, you know what these Zimbabweans— I mean, there’s a point where, maybe in the 1990s they would complain, no one would do anything about Mugabe. People are just too timid.

And through those 10 years of what they were living through, my parents came to realize that these Zimbabweans, they were surrounded by courageous, heroic people who have nothing but will risk everything. And that guy, Tsvangirai, is now running for a reelection in this part of Zimbabwe. I get emails from him every other day and he talks about people getting beaten up, and talks about needing money, and they’re heroic people and ordinary people.

Mary: Do your parents have a phone line now? Are you able to communicate with them?

Douglas Rogers: Off and on, off and on. Their phone line was sort of off for the last couple of months, there was no connection. But yeah, they managed to email and I’m in touch with them quite a bit.

Mary: Was literature part of your training as a journalist in any way? Or did you actually study journalism per se?

Douglas Rogers: I studied journalism, but I have to say, and this is when I sort of teach some classes and give talks and stuff to students, I always tell them, “I don’t think journalism school is a good way to become a journalist.” I think you learn by writing and learning from other journalists more than you do by getting taught to do it at a school.

But I didn’t study literature, no, but I always loved reading. And my mother, my parents are both great readers, particularly my mother. My mother is a sort of more literary reader and would know everything about Nabokov and Graham Greene. And so I grew up with some of that. And then my dad sort of loves his political thrillers. So we’re always around books.

Mary: Well, you do actually get to your father pretty closely too. There’s one place where you say, you talk about your wedding to your wife, Grace, and they’re coming to New York and that, I think it’s your sister Helen who observes that your father sheds a tear.

Douglas Rogers: Yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah. (laughter)

Mary: Okay. And you say—

Douglas Rogers: And he’s never cried.

Mary: Yeah. And you say, I’m going to quote you here. You say, “We had joined an exclusive club. Only my father’s deceased uncle and dead dog had ever made him cry.” (Douglas laughs) I know, it’s a great line. But you see, it’s the line of a literature writer. It’s not the line of a journalist.

Douglas Rogers: Thank you. Thank you. Yeah.

Mary: There’s great tenderness in the line. Great tenderness in the line.

Douglas Rogers: Yeah, thank you. And yeah, maybe what we’re saying, or you have to get into the—. When you’re a writing a memoir, when you get into— You go to places that you maybe would not do as a journalist. You sort of have a distance. And I was doing that, even when I wrote journalism in which I was writing about my parents, there would be this distance from them. It was very different doing the book.

And that sort of theme, there was a bit in the op-ed I wrote, where this guy, Pishai, and the scene where he gets a phone call and they’re preparing for a funeral, and he gets this phone call from these activists saying they don’t know what to sing at the funeral of a white woman.

And Pishai says, “She was an African, just like you. Sing what you normally sing.” And that was from my father, and I remember him telling me this. He was just— So he cried again after our wedding. That was the other moment he’s probably cried in his life.

Mary: Yeah, that’s in The New York Times op-ed, that line. Yeah.

Douglas Rogers: Being recognized, being African, by another African.

Mary: How’s your mom’s book, Recipes for Disaster, coming?

Douglas Rogers: Well, I spent a long time pitching this in a proposal, and we got all her recipes together and sent it out to a couple of publishers. And then there’s actually been another book that’s come out from Zimbabwe, a kind of similar book, which sort of trumped this one. And I still have it. I still have the proposal, which I want to get out. And she has all her recipes, but it hasn’t yet been published.

I’m waiting for a bit of space since this other book came out. One thing I did is, the BBC, I don’t know if I’ve mentioned to you, the BBC bought the film rights to the book, and I recently saw the script they did, which is terrific.

Mary: How is that? How is the movie coming? Is it coming?

Douglas Rogers: Well, there’s a script which they’ve written, which they have to send — I mean, it hasn’t been green lit yet and they need— it’s a big bureaucracy, the BBC. So obviously there are a few other layers of approval that need to be given before it’s made. But the script is terrific. And it would be— There’s never been a film about Zimbabwe, and it would be great if this was it.

Mary: Well, and it would be a great tribute to your parents, too. As we hit the end mark here and come to a close about the process of creating from a place that’s hard to go to, I’d like to close with a quote from Somerset Maugham in a book he wrote called A Writer’s Notebook, Douglas. He said, “I think there is, in the heroic courage with which man confronts the irrationality of the world, a beauty greater than the beauty of art.”

And I quote this, Douglas, because I do believe one of the achievements in The Last Resort. I love the double entendre in that title, by the way, with all the absurdity, is the sense I have of your parents’ heroism. I’m glad I read the book and so glad that we’ve connected here. And I thank you so much for joining me.

Douglas Rogers: Thank you for having me. It was great chatting to you.

Mary: It was wonderful.

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