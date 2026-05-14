Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

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<Mary L. Tabor>
2dEdited

Thank you so for the restack, @Adrian P Conway

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Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
2dEdited

What a wonderful interview, Mary! (You've given me more books to read, too, and more wonderful quotes.) I particularly enjoyed your discussion about writing and memoir. I wholeheartedly agree with Rogers's opinion about journalism school (it's one reason, the other being money, I decided eventually not to do graduate study in journalism at Northwestern, though I still wonder at times what difference that might have made to my professional life).

What a great opening to his book also. One can tell Rogers has a marvelous story to tell. I can only imagine the stories and adventures of his parents.

Even now, in this 21st C, Africa holds a kind of enchantment as a place of the profoundly unknown and as a place of thrilling adventure; I felt both when I was in South Africa in 1997 (so long ago!), and reveled in the beauty. And there also is this sense of foreboding, perhaps even fear, because of political violence as well as outside interventions and meddlings. I'd take another trip there if it were possible.

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