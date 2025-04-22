When I think of the world my granddaughter will live in if we don’t save it, I fear and try to hope. I offer what follows with thanks to

The Future of Nature” is an Earth Day community writing project for fiction writers to explore the human-nature relationship in a short story or poem. It was organized by @Claudia Befu and @Julie Gabrielli, and supported with brilliant advice from scientists @JDTonkin andand @betweentwoseas. Also @rebeccahooper. The thoughts and the poem you’re about to read is from this project. You can find all the stories as a special @TopInFiction Disruption edition, with thanks to publisher @EricaDrayton.

Here’s my hope:

School

Remember promise

in giant red doors

you saw

while your knees shook

at the edge of the playground

with book bag and lunch pail, cold

from the thermos of milk? The sound

of the future

in the creak of the bindings

of black and white speckled notebooks?

How hope smelled in the wood

of sharp yellow pencils?



Remember how long red

margins ruled

down the side of lined paper

you titled “My Summer Vacation”

and you learned

at hard desks

how to write

in narrow white spaces of weather, and clothes,

and long days at the beach—

not of skies bursting color

like peaches and plums

or birds’ feet on sand

like the sweetness of time.

watercolors by Mary L. Tabor

Love,

