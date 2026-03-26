Jaki Scarcello

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Mary: I’m Mary Tabor, author of the recently released novel Who By Fire. My guest today is the marvelous, the beautiful, and the generous hearted Jaki Scarcello. Jaki Scarcello has written Fifty and Fabulous: The Best Years of a Woman’s Life. You can read it in English and Spanish. We’ll discuss this book, the creative process that made it, and that includes wisdom about beauty, aging, and living life to its fullest. Jackie has a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Western Ontario. She studied workplace coaching at the Azer School of Psychology in Toronto, and she’s a certified International Federation coach. For her book, Jaki interviewed women between the ages of 45 and 102 from five countries and discovered the beauty that does not fade, but instead flourishes inside the open heart and that could be seen in the light of their eyes. Perhaps much like the women she’s interviewed, she has a mile long resume that includes these highlights. For 30 years, she’s been working with Fortune 500 companies in the US and Canada as a consultant at Forest and Company in Toronto, Canada. She led the making and success of TLC. I really want to call this Tender Loving Care, but actually it’s the very well-known The Leadership Coach. She’s the founder and senior consultant at FPS, the acronym for Facilitating Profit with Spirit. Don’t you just love that name? This is a consulting and coaching practice in Hermosa Beach, California, where Jaki now lives when she’s not traveling the world. Her client list from all these endeavors, and I’ve only touched the surface here of her deeply informed background, includes Option One Mortgage, Riverside Charitable, Showtime Networks, Sears Canada, Canadian Tire Corporation, California Trade Winds, Alton Missouri School District, Black Photo Corporation, Sun Microsystems, Sedera Software Corporation, and the list goes on. She’s an active member of the Women’s National Book Association. She’s a fly fisher and a scuba diver. She’s working on her next book to explain the male 50 plus experience of aging. I describe her book 50 and Fabulous as a mission. Jaki is determined to make us all believe that life gets better with age and that yes, the best is yet to be. Jaki Scarcello, welcome.

Jaki: Well, thank you, Mary. It’s a pleasure to be here, and thank you for that incredible introduction. Wonderful.

Mary: Well, you’re worth it. Jaki, to start in on talking about the book, you’ve recently said that the death of both your parents who were married for more than 70 years, I learned by reading the book, was the creative spur for this book. Can you talk to us about that and tell us a little bit about how that got all this started?

Jaki: Yes. Yeah, certainly. Yeah. My parents were married just over 70 years and they passed away three months apart. And while that was a major shock, I understand it’s not rare for people that have been together that long.

Mary: My grandparents too, they weren’t married that long, but they died three months apart.

Jaki: Yeah, I’ve heard of it quite frequently. And what happened for me was I had this really strange experience. And the only way to describe it is that I felt taken off the bench and onto the field. I was in the front lines now that my parents were no longer there.

Mary: How old were they?

Jaki: My mother was just turned 92 and my father was a week short of 96 when they passed away. And this experience of finding myself on the field and off the bench was curious to me because I was in my fifties. I’d raised two children. I had a successful career, I had managed life, and so why did I in any way think that I’ve been on the bench, but somehow-

Mary: What do you mean by on the bench, exactly?

Jaki: It’s a sports term.

Mary: Yeah, I know.

Jaki: You’re on the play field, right? You’re no longer waiting to get onto the field.

Mary: But in your personal sense, you thought you weren’t really playing the game of life yet?

Jaki: I guess so. I guess so. There was something about the removal of my parents from my life that put me in the forefront in my own head, and that’s why I’m saying it was curious because it didn’t seem logical and I didn’t understand it. But when that happened, then some questions started coming into my head and one of the questions was, what is a woman’s role in life after the biological imperative to reproduce is passed? So in other words, what is a woman’s role in life after menopause?

Mary: Okay, I want to talk about that with you, but did you also feel a sense of being orphaned in a way? Even in your fifties and your parents have lived a very long life, is there some sense of being orphaned?

Jaki: Yes, definitely. Definitely. And again, it’s a strange sense because you’re mature already, but I definitely... Yeah, there was a sense of being orphaned. And I guess I just realized that as long as they had been there, there was some sense of safety that now was not there. My parents were-were also very healthy.

Mary: Were you a caretaker or not?

Jaki: No, not at all. They lived on their own. My father had stopped driving just a few months before he passed away. They were in their own home. They were very active and they were not ill at all until the few days before they died. So there was no sense of caretaking at all.

Mary: What a wonderful example.

Jaki: But I think that’s a difference. I think when people have the experience of caretaking for older parents, then the roles get switched. My roles never got switched.

Mary: Wow.

Jaki: Just didn’t have to happen. Didn’t happen.

Mary: Wow. So you were really close to them then as well?

Jaki: Yes, I was. Yeah.

Mary: Did they know that you were... They know now in heaven, I guess, if we believe in heaven that you wrote this book and that they’re in this book?

Jaki: I hope so. I like to think so. I know that they would’ve been pleased, so I like to think that that’s true.

Mary: I hope that about my parents too.

Jaki : Yeah, and I hope that the dedication in the book honors them as much as I wished.

Mary: Yeah, which is lovely. I’ll turn to it and read it in a second. Why don’t you talk to us about the menopause aspect of all this, because that’s an interesting subject for women.

Jaki: The menopause came up because I was thinking what is an older woman’s role in life? And when I say the question after the biological imperative is over, came into my head. It really did pop into my head because I don’t talk that way. So this question just appeared. And so I followed the idea of menopause because I thought that that was the significant point when a woman’s life might change in terms of her aging. And I still do believe that. And it’s one of the interesting things in interviewing men because men don’t have menopause. And so one of the questions—

Mary: Are we sure about that? They don’t have the kind that we do, but I’m not so sure.

Jaki: Not something that’s defined as menopause, as defined, let’s put it that way.

Mary: Okay.

Jaki: So one of the things I’ve been pursuing in questioning men is what is the defining point for men? When do you say to yourself, “I’m aging.” Because I think for women, no matter how young, how vital, how amazing you feel and you’re acting when menopause comes, it really does tap you on the shoulder and you have to accept the fact that that is a milestone of age. It doesn’t mean you have to feel old.

Mary: Things change in having experienced it. Things change in one’s body and there are significant changes that we have to get used to, but I have found it, Jaki, to be incredibly freeing.

Jaki: Well that, Mary, is because you would be a woman of the harvest, which is what I call these amazing women I interviewed. And that’s what I found. I found that— Because I went out, I wasn’t interviewing all women. I was interviewing women that would be identified by myself or by others as sparkling eyed women. Because I was looking for the vitality in age and I wanted to pursue that. I wanted to define it and I wanted to share it so other people could see that as an optional way to feel in age.

Mary: How many women did you interview?

Jaki: I interviewed around fifty. Because some interviews were complete and some interviews were not complete.

Mary: How did you find them? There is in the back of the book, by the way, dear listeners who should read this book, and I hope are all buying it right this second. Jaki’s interview questions are in the back of the book.

Jaki: I included the questions in the back of the book because every single woman I interviewed, and I’m having the same experience with the men, said, “Thank you for interviewing me. I never thought of these things until you asked me these questions.”

Mary: Wow.

Jaki: “And now that you ask me, yes, I feel more confident. Yes, I have a new voice. Yes, this is a better time of life.” But what was interesting to me was that I had to give them permission to feel that way, to acknowledge that for themselves by asking them the questions. And so they were so grateful. I thought, “Well, maybe I should just publish the questions and let other people explore for themselves.”

Mary: I’m wondering, in the next book that you do for men, if you’re going to do this a little differently, but I wondered that you didn’t name names or use initials or really give that many specific to a particular person. Did you do that to protect everyone’s anonymity?

Jaki: Yeah.

Mary: Is there any chance of your changing that a little bit for the next book?

Jaki: Yes. I’ve already changed that with the men, I have. Because that’s one of the... I’ve heard that comment from other people. But I interviewed some people who had some fairly public roles. They didn’t want to have their comments associated with them directly. Now, what I’ve done with the men right from the beginning is say, “I can offer you anonymity or I can use your comments, attribute it to you. What’s your choice?” And I give them a choice.

Mary: Jaki, use the section writer’s tool, change the names.

Jaki: Well, I could do that too, but then it’s just a name. I don’t know-

Mary: If you tell in the beginning that you’re going to do that, that these are real people. And this person, his name is changed because he’s a notable person in the world. And you can give some small hint as to what part of the world, if it’s an artist, if it’s a business, the CEO of business. It could be broad, but I think it would be cool to do that.

Jaki: To give some context really is what you’re talking about for the comment. And I think with the men, that might be more important too. The other thing with the women’s book is, and just in terms of my creative process, what I got from my interviewees is very much put into a pot and stewed up with my own opinions and experience. Now that’s not going to be true for the men because obviously I’m not a man. So for the men, their individual comments will be probably more starkly coming off the page. Where with women, it was all stirred up.

Mary: Okay. So, there’s an anecdote you have in the book that for me was the most moving. And it’s a story about yourself, but it’s a story about you watching Bill O’Brien, the CEO of Hanover Insurance, give a talk that you had arranged for a conference. I’d love for you to tell this story. It’s on page 175 of the book for anybody out there who has the book.

Jaki: That’s great. Thank you for mentioning that. It gives me goosebumps. I absolutely loved that experience. Yeah, I was organizing a conference for—actually it was Canadian Tire, it was the company that I was working for. And it was a senior management conference, and this was one of the speakers that I had put forward and suggested and was responsible for bringing in. So, of course, you sit at the back of the room sweating the whole time thinking, “Oh gosh, I hope he’s good.” And he got up to speak and he’s a remarkable man, absolutely remarkable, and has done incredible work. And I feel badly no longer with us. So I feel bad saying this, but he wasn’t a great speaker in terms of the way he protected his voice, the way he held his body. And I was just thinking, Ay, yay, yay, this is going to be terrible.” And he held the room in his hand. Within a minute or two, you could hear a pin drop in that room, and people were on the edge of their seat and they were listening to every word he was saying. And I do a lot of public speaking, I do a lot of workshops, and this was—

Mary: Tell us how people can get in touch with you and get you to come to their workshop and then come back to Bill O’Brien but make sure you get that plug in there for yourself.

Jaki: Well, my website, which is www.fiftyfab.com.

Mary: And so go on to what happens with Bill.

Jaki: So, with Bill, he was writing on a flip chart, and instead of having a mammoth overhead projection system—though mind you, it was a few years ago, so that was before a lot of the sleek things there. But he had his back to the audience while he’s writing, he’s breaking all the rules of presentation, and he still— It was his presence, and it was what he had to say that held everyone. The stories that he told. He told stories that just gave you chills. And the values and what he valued as a leader, and he was a phenomenal leader of people. And what he valued in developing an organizational culture that worked for people was so evident and so projected through himself. It really didn’t matter if he mumbled, if he turned away, none of it mattered. And at the end, he got rave reviews and everybody loved him. And I just thought—

Mary: Did this have to do with his coming across as completely, authentically being a really sincere person, not having a persona out there? Is that what it was? Or was it something else?

Jaki: No, it was his authenticity. Authenticity and vulnerability. Because my sense was he didn’t care whether you agreed with him or not. He was suggesting things that maybe some people wouldn’t want to do, and he didn’t care whether you agreed with him or not. He stood for this. This is what he believed was right. This is what he had done in his own company and this is what he wanted to share. So there was nothing made up. There was nothing in his presentation designed to impress. There was just the real, real experience. And this was not somebody who was talking about something that he maybe had somebody else do even, this was really genuinely his experience. And so that authenticity really came through and I think the vulnerability. Because again, I don’t think he had a concern about whether or not he was going to be liked. He only had a concern that he shared what was so important to him. And that’s something that I share. That’s something that I felt in the book. I live in LA, a place that reveres youth. And I see some pretty scary things around here in terms of what women will do to themselves to stay young. I’m not saying that that’s wrong, I’m trying very hard not to make a judgment on that.

If you see it as a stage of human development, and if you look to find the unique energy that’s in it and to engage in that, then you’re going to be engaged in your life, your creative process all the way through. If you see it as a stage of decline, you want to distance yourself, you want to shut down to it. You’re giving away whatever years you have left. And one thing I want to stress here is that this has nothing to do with physical health.

Mary: You’re very beautiful. I do have a public Facebook page, and also if you go to Jaki’s website, you’ll see gorgeous pictures of her, but she’s absolutely beautiful. Okay. She’s not done anything.

Jaki: Well, thank you. But for me, it’s a mission. And whether it’s popular or not, I’m very passionate about sharing this. And I’m very passionate about erasing the term anti-aging from our media because-

Mary: Yeah, I want to bring you to Joan Erickson on this note. The fancy anything. Okay. Jaki quotes Joan Erickson, the wife of the psychologist Eric Erickson twice in her book. And I’m just going to read you something that I have the page marked here so I can just read it faster than Jaki could. “On her 94th birthday” —I think this is pretty early in the book— Joan said “Our bodies wear out. Our thoughts come more slowly, but our life cycles are our most creative effort. We can’t ever not be in them, right? The struggle is to try and obtain a sense of participation in your life the whole way through.” Talk about that. The book just gets to this over and over again.

Jaki: Well, that was a wonderful quote from her, and I watched a fantastic video with her actually that on my website, I cite the organization where you can get a copy of that video, which is one of her last interviews. Well, what I think she’s trying to say, and what I’m trying to say in the book is people see life after 50, and maybe if not after 50, but at some point, maybe after 70 or whatever, they see this later stage of their life as a stage of decline, and that’s all they see it as. We have ceased to see the later stage of life as a stage of human development, and it is a stage of human development, all of its own kind.

Mary: You bet it is.

Jaki: And if you see it as a stage of human development, and if you look to find the unique energy that’s in it and to engage in that, then you’re going to be engaged in your life, your creative process all the way through. If you see it as a stage of decline, you want to distance yourself, you want to shut down to it. You’re giving away whatever years you have left. And one thing I want to stress here is that this has nothing to do with physical health because I interviewed people—

Mary: I think this is an important key to your message. I think this is really key, so you go for it here.

Jaki: Well, because many people say to me, “Oh, well, it’s great if you have your health.” I interviewed people who did not have their health. They had serious illness, physical illness, they had disabilities. I recently interviewed a gentleman who just was phenomenal, and during our interview, he had to have a procedure done by a nurse who came into his home to do it, because he had a serious illness and was not very mobile. A long list of things, but none of this affected his attitude to life. None of this affected the fact that he was learning every day, sharing what he was learning with people around him.

Mary: You hear all the time stories of people who have had heart attacks and lived through it, that their life actually changed with the discovery of the limits of existence. That somehow getting that message that my life is limited made them choose to do the things they really needed and wanted to do, and to live a better and fuller life.

Jaki: I think that happens because we realize it may not go on forever. So there’s part of us that immediately says, “Well, I need to appreciate the days I have left.” But I think the other thing that right now that successful aging is described as staying young as long as possible, all the anti-aging advertising.

Mary: I think that’s crazy.

Jaki: I know. First of all, it’s impossible. Okay?

Mary: And it’s impossible. Yes, it’s impossible. That’s part of it. But then the craziness of having your life focused on that goal.

Jaki: Exactly. And a goal that is not attainable, that’s only going to break your heart because you’re not going to reach it. But there’s a real emphasis there on the physical. And as long as you’re— I believe in staying fit. I have a fitness routine. I walk every day. I do yoga every day. And my logic is for every day I do it, I’ll be able to do it when I’m over 80. And so that’s what keeps me going. But the thing is, when people are obsessed with this physical use to the point that it takes over their life, they’re not available for the space that’s opening up inside them. For what I have found in my interviews is a spiritual space, and a space of depth and fertility for a woman, fertility, I use that term, but a space of depth and fertility that is not available at any other time in your life. And you have got to be present in that stage to get those gifts. So as long as you’re focused back on staying young and being young and trying to prove to everybody how long you can be young, then you’re not available.

Mary: I think that’s so true. And it’s very late in the book that you do this, but you quote Henry James from The Tragic Muse, and I have to tell you that I’ve been a deep reader of James, but I haven’t read The Tragic Muse. However, I own all the prefaces and the prefaces were written after. Once you read the prefaces, you can see why they were all written after he wrote the books. But so I’ve read Portrait of a Lady, What Maisie Knew, The Wings of the Dove is my favorite. Excuse me, The Golden Bowl is my favorite. I love Wings of The Dove, but The Golden Bowl is my favorite. And I miss this book, and I need to read it now because it is a book about what James refers to in his preface for The Tragic Muse as the artist’s life, which of course I’m having some difficulties myself in that area. Here’s your quote from the book that I’d like you to talk about. “One is oneself a fine consequence.” I think I said find, but I meant fine. What does that sentence mean to you?

Jaki: I think what it means to me, and the reason I chose to use it was that we are our own creation. We are our own art creation. We are our own wonderful and mystical creation, our life. And that is good enough. We do not have to be something else. And so in that, the more you know about yourself, the more self-awareness you have and self-knowledge you have, the more you appreciate your life as a creative process.

Mary: You also do a really wonderful thing, and I think that women are particularly subject to this accusation. You talk about selfishness, and that’s in the section where you raised the Henry James quote. Do you want to talk to us about what you see as selfishness?

Jaki: The best way to describe the selfishness. And now I do some speaking engagements for the books, and I have a visual. It’s a very visual presentation that I do. And the slide for this particular topic is a flight attendant holding up an oxygen mask. Because what I’m really talking about is it’s not selfishness when you take care of yourself first, because that enables you to take care of those around you who need you.

Mary: Or do the work you need to do?

Jaki: Right. Well, and that’s taking care of yourself to do the work you need to do, to be who you need to be, to be yourself, to feel yourself worthy. None of these things are selfish, and the women—

Mary: It’s really a question of identity, isn’t it, ultimately?

Jaki: Well, in what way do you mean that?

Mary: Well, I mean it in the sense that the discovery of the— I think we’re all— I never bought the whole idea that there’s an identity crisis at this age or an identity crisis at this age. I think it’s all one big identity crisis. In fact, the whole process of living is the process of discovering who we are and to care about that, to know oneself better is to be able to love better, to be able to do your work better. Self-knowledge isn’t necessarily a solid cystic activity. It’s a human activity.

Jaki: Yes, yes. And I think it achieves many of the things we want to achieve when we try to be-

Mary: Hello? Did I lose you?

Jaki: I think of a selfishness.

Mary: I lost you for a second. Okay. I lost you for a second, so I didn’t hear you, but that’s okay. Why don’t you repeat what you said. I don’t know what happened, but go ahead.

Jaki: I was just going to say that we have this image, we’re raised, particularly women in our generation of what is a good person? What is a selfless person? You have to be kind. You have to take care of other people, nurture other people. And I agree with all of that, but sometimes we do that by shutting down our own lives and what we need to be. And I don’t think that’s the way to do it. I think that kind of backfires. Because then we’re doing things through some resentment or some sense of duty. And when we get back in touch with ourself and realize that if we take care of ourself first, this kindness, this giving, and this offering becomes a very natural thing. And there’s no resentment attached to it.

Mary: One of the things I love about you, and folks, here was to the magic of what once was Twitter, because that’s where I virtually met Jaki. I virtually met Jaki. I can’t believe that this is the first time... I think we have talked on the phone once very briefly before, but one of the things I love about you is that you are a reader. I find reading a transformational experience, and I can’t live without all the books that line virtually all the walls of my condo. Can you talk to me, clearly, you’re quoting and you’re using books. So talk to me about the role of reading in your life.

Jaki: Reading has been at many times, I suppose different things for me in my life. But when I was raising my children and working and at times didn’t have a lot of money to go on vacation and that sort of thing, I would read, that would be my travel. That would be my vacation. And it doesn’t even mean that the book had to take place in another place, but it was a way for me to have an adventure. A way for me to explore, a way for me to be involved in the lives of others without leaving my living room couch. It’s been a major source of learning for me. And as my own self-awareness has developed, as my own confidence to explore myself has developed, it’s been a major way for me to learn about myself. Because I start to see my own self in the experience of others. That’s one thing I love about Who By Fire.

Mary: Oh, thank you.

Jaki: Your latest book, that for me was a real personal journey as well as the journey with your characters.

Mary: Oh, I’m so glad you read it. Gosh.

Jaki: Oh, I love that book. I love it. Well, And I felt the same way about your first book. Not your first... No, I haven’t read your first book.

Mary: No, it’s not the first. You mean Re)Making Love, which is a memoir.

Jaki: (Re)Making Love. Yes. The same thing. And so I guess sometimes I might say to myself, “Well, I’m pretty self-absorbed. I keep finding myself in all this.” But for me, that’s what literature is. It’s part of my learning and living process.

Mary: For me, that’s what the writing process is. There’s a self-discovery that of course comes through that, that comes through the act of trying to create or make anything. But I also think that there’s an empathic response to the world that comes through writing, because I’m trying to discover the struggles of the characters I’m writing about and understand them because I think it’s Kundera who said, “The morality of the novel is its lack of judgment. Its absence of judgment. That’s its morality. The morality that stands against the ineradicable human habit of judging instantly, ceaselessly, and everyone. And often in the absence of understanding.” And that’s what the process of writing for me is. And I think that you’ve done this in your book. I can see you all through these pages, Jaki, and I feel as if I know you.

Jaki: Thank you. I’m very gratified by that. I found and I didn’t state this in the book because it wasn’t really a very scientific finding, but I did feel that many of the women I interviewed who were involved in artistic pursuits were doing the best in aging. And I mean any sort of art. And I think the key to that is that they were self-expressing. That they were continuing to develop their self-knowledge, and they were self-expressing in some form. And so they were doing the best as they age.

Mary: Wow.

Jaki: That can be anything. It could be art, could be cooking, whatever. But I really think that was important, and that finding sort of sunk into me even after I finished the book. So maybe it’s something I’ll look for in the next book. In the book about men.

Mary: Talking about the next book, I have a couple of men to recommend you. I want you to talk to Eduarda Santiago, author of Midnight Rumba, and Tomorrow They Will Kiss. And his partner Mark Davis, who they live in LA, and I think they’d be fascinating. They’d be at the 45 to 50 age range. And at the other end, the journalist Michael Johnson, who lives in Bordeaux, maybe you’ll travel over and meet him. He is writing all the time, reviews, and you can’t imagine. So there’s a couple names for you. When we’re off the show, I can give you more details about how to get in touch with them. But I’d like to give them both a plug. And Jaki, as we close here, as we bring our time together here to a close, I’d like to quote from Robert Browning’s long poem that’s entitled, “Rabbi Ben Ezra”. This oft quoted line that a lot of people don’t know comes from that particular poem, “Grow old along with me. The best is yet to be.” Jaki Scarcello, I am so glad that I found you, and that today we’ve connected more deeply than ever. Thank you so much.

Jaki: Thank you very much, Mary. It’s been a privilege.

Fifty and Fabulous sold out after our interview, but, if you go to her website and email Jaki, you can get a signed copy!

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