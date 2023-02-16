A film clip to start us off:

John Bayley wrote Elegy for Iris after his wife, celebrated novelist and thinker Iris Murdoch, had succumbed to the ravages of Alzheimer's disease. It's a memoir written without her permission and with the certainty she would never read it.

We’ll discuss the risks we writers face: solipsism, absence from others and the possible invasion of the lives of those we love, care about — or don’t.

To get ready, buy the book or watch the movie—terrific flick—or do both! I did. To buy the book used go to Amazon. John Bayley has died (I don’t recommend buying books used by living authors because no one who matters gets what little is paid.) The second link is to Bayley’s obituary in The New York Times.

My copy with flags of Elegy for Iris

Consider these questions as you read: