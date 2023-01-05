Harriet Doer via Stanford Magazine Harriet Doerr stopped her college education to marry and raise children.

Harriet Doerr stopped her college education to marry and raise children. Three years after her husband’s death from leukemia, she went back to school, finished her bachelor’s degree at age 67 and began studying writing in the Stegner Creative Writing Program at Stanford at the invitation of Wallace Stegner himself. Her short stories became the novel Stones for Ibarra that won the National Book Award in 1983 when she was 73.