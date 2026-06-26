Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

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Charles van Heck's avatar
Charles van Heck
15h

Framing is essential. One thing I wonder about is whether the end of a story is part of the foundation. By this, I mean it is what holds the story together, takes the reader back to the beginning to consider more attentively the rooms the author has taken us through. O'Connor's stories seem to work this way, challenging us to circle back to look more closely at the characters, what they say, how they respond, and how we are affected by them.

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A. Jay Adler's avatar
A. Jay Adler
8h

"When you can state the theme of a story, when you can separate it from the story itself, then you can be sure the story is not a very good one."

The story in a nutshell is a nutshell.

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