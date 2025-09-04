Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosa Borg's avatar
Rosa Borg
15h

I love the quote by David Foster Wallace, about being offered a glimpse into one another's life. Perhaps fiction is a necessary because we are often too quick to judge. Fiction provides a space to say the unsayable, without judgement. It is freeing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by <Mary L. Tabor> and others
Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
10h

This is a wonderful essay, Mary.

For me, the most successful fiction uses autobiography as its source of lived experience that allows for complexity (psychological, emotional, etc.) and informs without having to be entirely truthful (in that way, it's more freeing), though elements of truth are necessary if we're to make anything of the situations or characters except cardboard cut-outs. How writers alchemize their experience through their imagination is what allows storytelling to connect with readers.

I think, too, that in reading published diaries and memoirs (I do, a lot), as opposed to something put forth as nonfiction, we're being asked to take a leap of faith that what's in the pages is fully accurate, fact-based. But whose memory is 100% accurate? A memoirist is as able as any fiction writer to slant a perspective or shade truth.

Do you recall all the business about Gunter Grass? I've never forgotten what he said when confronted about being in the SS: While admitting he was in that service during WWII, he said he was "never involved in any crime." (I'll not say more about that; it speaks to me in volumes.)

I love that Kundera quote below.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 <Mary L. Tabor>
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture