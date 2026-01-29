Click on Will Kemp’s photo to get to his website and all his courses

Will Kemp and my transition to watercolors—though I still paint in acrylics …

After my series on poetry and watercolors to illustrate, I want to share my experience with watercolor and, how I learned to paint and draw—even though Will focuses on acrylics, oils and drawing—though I keep begging him to teach a watercolor course.

I’m here to sing Will Kemp’s praises long distance but close in heart—Will lives in Britain and I live in the States.

If you go to his site, you’ll get some basics for FREE and regular—though not overwhelming updates—his emails alone are worth the sign-up. His most recent is titled Why Copying Other Artists Leads to Your Own Unique Style.

I had never painted before or even taken an art class—well, that one at the Smithsonian Institution’s Campus-on-the-Mall where I came out feeling like a total dunce and decided not to give up but was in a total muddle. Will will get you out of such a muddle and get you started. He’s so good that I recommend him for artists who know what they’re doing but want to understand acrylics or oil painting better—or like me, you may be able to transfer what you learn to watercoloring—though I still need more help…

With Will as your teacher, you will never feel stupid or that you shouldn’t try. Will Kemp has been a gift in my life.

His bio: Will Kemp was awarded a Queen Elizabeth Craft Scholarship to study Classical Portraiture in Florence, Italy. He’s designed art curriculums for schools, developed interactive learning resources with the National Gallery, London, and taught students from all different starting points the principles of how drawing and painting work.

I found him at this YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/user/willkempartschool where he has more than 300,000 subscribers— and for good reason—and where he actually replies to comments (when does he have time?) and helps his students: He cheers you on, gives you hope and teaches the basics and more, much more.

Many of his beginning courses are free: I started with his demonstration of a cherry, then his apple. Below is the second painting I ever painted. These are step-by-step YouTube videos. My apple is no masterpiece, but it made me believe I could pick up a brush and invest in the best paints, a palette knife, two or three good brushes. Good, rather than student grade in brushes and paints, matters for your sense of success. Will explains why. He’s right. I’ve tried both. The same is true for watercolor, a tougher medium for success, but cleanup is much easier.

BTW, watercolor brushes must be kept separate from acrylic or oil brushes.

Here is my second painting done on a canvas board! —not the best surface.

After doing only two of these, I eventually bought every video course Will has offered. All of them are super affordable and well-worth every single cent. He lists a few inexpensive though good quality tools. He explains basics, such as how to load a palette knife with just the right amount of paint for the effect you want to achieve when mixing your color. You use a disposable tear-off palette that makes clean-up quick and easy, and he uses only seven paints to get you started. You can even do your painting on an MDF board, but I’ve found that investing in a small pre-primed canvas gave me better results and allowed me to fix mistakes—yeah, a lot of them—more easily.

His easy-to-understand explanations of shadows and how light falls, of how to create three-dimensional objects in your still life will get you off and painting. He explains color intensity: what that means and how to mix paints that don’t turn into mud, but instead glow before your beginner’s eye. Will provides step-by-step photos that you can print from his pdf for the drawings and the various steps in a series of lessons. My prediction, for anyone totally new and making that stab at trying to paint, is that you will feel amazed—and brave.

One of his key lessons is how and why you should use a colored ground, a solid opaque color, to begin. This is what the masters used in their paintings. Will shows you how to get that first layer of paint onto your canvas and how that basic layer will affect everything else you later add.

One of the lessons I did is a gorgeous tea cup with French macaroons that graces Here is Will’s painting. And you can do this!

From his basic acrylic color mixing video course, I early-on painted his lemons.

Here is Will’s painting that I used as my guide:

And here’s my early attempt:

Will’s focus is acrylic painting. He’s also an expert oil painter and has a course on oil portraits that I learned much from even though I can’t use oils in my living space.

He doesn’t teach a full course on watercolor paintings, but in his video Urban Sketching Course, he does use watercolors and I learned bunches. I was able to paint a series of some eighteen letters to my granddaughter when she was only eight years old and away at camp. No, I didn’t use watercolor paper and, yes, I did imitate a gorgeous children’s book This Is a Poem That Heals Fish by Jean-Pierre Siméon, illustrated by Olivier Tallec. In each letter, I repeated the story and painted a small watercolor on my stationary. Here’s one example: I couldn’t have drawn this without Will’s course :

Done not on watercolor paper but stationery for Letters to My Granddaughter

Here’s a small success story I owe almost 100 percent to Will Kemp. In his video course entitled Still Life Master Class, I got brave enough to triple the size of his demonstration, to measure out and resize the proportions and to learn how to create reflections. It’s no masterpiece, but it hangs in my breakfast room and will grace, with Will Kemp’s permission and I give him credit, the cover of the second edition of my collection of short stories The Woman Who Never Cooked.

If you want to experiment with painting, if you want to enrich your life, if you want to make something you never thought you could, begin with Will Kemp. You won’t regret it.

I’m exploring watercolor painting though praying for a Will Kemp course.

I did study with another online watercolorist. Unlike Will, he’s not as prolific with lessons – and in contrast, Will writes you back when you email him once you’ve bought a course or gotten stuck. He’s a gem. Here’re a few of my watercolors, done recently while I still pray that Will will do a watercolor course!

