Note: Update: Robert tells his imagined version of Isaac and Lena and that Isaac now knows about the baby … (slight retake in the recording, do forgive.)

You can start reading here or anywhere, then go back. See Table of Contents . Come in the middle? Robert is the narrator who discovers after his wife Lena has died that she had a lover, Isaac. Evan is Isaac’s wife. Robert is on a search for how he lost Lena: He’s creating the story through memory, invention and a search for the truth and his role in what happened—and by stalking Isaac.

Isaac and Lena

I enter the black hole of imagination, of circumstantial evidence, footprints in the snow.

△△△

When a man grows old he may say that his vision is dim and we will think that it is dim from age, but it is dim from seeing. Isaac was now old in this way.

He was back in his office and began to write the report on the baby’s bones. The bones were decades old and told their story to him. He wrote: AMS radiocarbon measurement could be considered to ensure exact age, but expense is not justified.

Full-term fetus—

He was about to write down his measurements that confirmed his conclusion, but with his pen on his report, he was stuck on the word he’d just written: fetus. She’d had theirs inside her. He’d had a right to know, didn’t he? He might have— No, he wouldn’t have.

He stared at the pictures on his desk: Evan on the beach in Rehoboth in that dark blue tank suit. She was lying on her hip, her head on her hand, her elbow in the sand, her chin length hair, wavy from the sea air—“beach hair,” she called that way she let it go natural and that she wore sometimes in summer. He liked it that way better than she did. It swept off her face in a breeze stilled by the camera’s shutter, by his eye. And then his favorite, Rebecca with her head on Jason’s shoulder, Jason’s hand covering her forehead—an odd picture that Isaac had framed for his office because of her smile and the embrace. He liked the picture because the two didn’t touch each other much and here they were grown and in a quirky hug that told him his story, his place in the world, a place he hadn’t ever thought he could abandon because its certainty was his mirror to the world. That mirror reflected his beautiful wife—yes, Evan was a dark-haired, full-bosomed beauty—and the children they’d made. He thought of them that way. I made them. Rebecca’s smile was his smile—right there in her closed mouth, the ends curled up in amusement at her brother’s reach for her brow. That tilt of irony in the mouth that she had, he had, too, and he used it to make Lena smile when he said to her, “You think?” after she’d state the obvious: So maybe I do have a trust problem.

In Jason’s hand, he saw his own long fingers that used to stretch canvases, hold the round ferrule brush that he’d chosen for the palm frond that hung above Evan’s small secretary desk, where she wrote letters to the children. He and Evan had bought the palm some twenty years ago. He’d repotted it last month because he planned to put it in the greenhouse he hadn’t begun yet. When he lifted the plant from the heavy pot—the palm was so root-bound that hardly any dirt fell onto the floor of the potting shed—he took a first step toward the work on the new building. He’d painted the frond when the palm was new, young, in the sunlight from the front window on the farm after they’d just moved in. Jason got it from him, his painting—the work Isaac had abandoned, leaving a part of himself… What did that mean? Metaphorical stuff, not the way he thought about the world.

It was her way. Lena’s way.

He should finish the report, close the case that should have long been closed. There was nothing to it that mattered—and everything that mattered.

The other day in his office when she’d seen the baby’s bones… He tried to remember what she’d said. It had seemed a non sequitur, but that was how she told him the things he most needed to know. He should have listened better.

He still had the pen in his hand. He tried to refocus his attention on the words full-term fetus and the simple sentence he needed to complete. His vision blurred from staring at the word, the way looking too hard at the letters makes a word appear unintelligible as if you’re momentarily dumb or blind.

He wondered if she’d felt this way—blurry and unfocused—when he’d blindfolded her. He’d asked her to bring a silk scarf. He’d brought two of his old ties. He told her, it would be a game. Sex play. She wasn’t alarmed, had smiled. He’d worried a bit that it seemed sadistic, his need to tie her wrists to the bedpost. She’d laughed and said, “Like some porno flick. You getting kinky on me?” And then lay back with her arms out. So maybe I do have a trust problem. Her words were in his head like a refrain from an old song you can’t stop humming and can’t figure out why. He’d used her scarf to blindfold her. He laughed, too, said, “Better to know you, m’dear.” He didn’t say what he was thinking because he was a simple man, after all. He’d thought if he could do this, if she’d let him, he’d have her. He couldn’t say that, but that’s how it was. He’d put his hands to her lips when she’d tried to talk. “I know everything,” he’d said when he’d known nothing.

And now he needed to tell her that.

So, at three-thirty in the afternoon he stood in her doorway, watched her hang up her black slicker, shake her head and run her fingers through her wet hair, arrange it without a mirror. It was a studied gesture he’d seen her use out of the shower, a quick move with her fingers and her hair would fall about her face, bare of any make-up, and she’d appear perfect to him, like a child. The simple move stirred him. Her open face stirred him. Her mouth—the way she looked before he kissed her, the way she always looked to him before the kiss, her lips, slightly open, the way he often imagined her mouth would look in sleep—her mouth stirred him. When he would go toward her to kiss her, her mouth would barely open in this way and she would lose all angles, would curve into him, making him think of one of her silk scarves he’d take from her neck and place around his own for the scent of her perfume.

She walked toward the exhibit table against her wall, the slanted drafting table where she laid out plans for her projects. She opened a large map, then covered a portion of it with one hand, and looked at the map with a puzzled gaze, her nose and brow scrunched up as if she were trying to figure out something. She didn’t notice him, sense his presence the way he counted on her to do, the way she always did. He said, “You look like you’ve just found a clue or a state secret. Discover something?” She wasn’t startled. Maybe she had sensed him.

“No, that’s your job, remember?” She had her hand on the Dead Sea on the map of Palestine in the first century.

Dead Sea

She would have thought, So much salt. It wasn’t worth explaining. He knew why the sea was dead. And if she’d say what she was thinking, she’d reconfirm his suspicions and her certainty that she was losing ground, going adrift, dreaming, speaking in cryptic metaphors.

“Lena, where’ve you been? Don’t believe in umbrellas anymore?”

“Walking.”

“Where?”

“Across town, to 21st Street. Remember that time? When you gave me the sheet rock screw, the one you found on the street? And I was walking and I ran into Robert.”

“I don’t remember the screw.”

△△△

He would not want to talk about me. And, anyway, she’d mixed this up. He didn’t give her the screw on the day they’d lunched near Dupont Circle. He’d given it to her when they were at his house.

△△△

“I keep the little screw in a safe place. I keep it like a memory. Well, that’s what it is. I keep it to remind me.”

The fact of the screw and that he didn’t remember might have made her see that I had seen Isaac hand her something. That I could have been there that day the way I was there today not far from the circle, the way I was there on 21st Street.

“What of? You planning on building something?”

“I don’t know.” What good would it do to tell him about her gazebo?

“Oh, so you are gonna build something.”

She laughed. “Making me laugh when I’m dead serious is one of your better qualities.”

“Well now, I’m making progress.”

“Oh, I wouldn’t go that far.”

“Uh, oh. Come on. Lemme have it,” he said and tilted his head with that crooked smile that expressed his skepticism.

Skepticism is his forte.

“He knows, Isaac.”

And he thought he heard a door shut.

“I know it. Isaac—”

When she said his name he heard a bird call, familiar and haunting, like the robin’s call in spring when he readied his gardens, so common, easy to recognize as if it was always there, but in winter he’d stand outside when his plants were wilted, yellow-brown like her eyes, and not be able to recall it. He shut her office door and went to her.

She stepped back, leaned against the wall, her face slightly turned away, a move that meant wait.

“Let me touch you,” he said, and despite her apparent restraint, she folded into him, her head inside his shoulder. He placed his hands under the back of her head, under her moist hair.

Her head would have seemed so small to him. Did he brush his open mouth across hers, not to kiss her, but to breathe her?

She opened her mouth and placed a finger on his lower lip. She did this to have the feel of him, to make sure he was there, a brief sense of skin, her finger across the lines on his lips that she could see when he talked, when he ate, before she kissed him, his mouth, slightly chapped from dry air in winter, from sun in summer, from the work in his garden, this edge that defined the end of him.

And when she did this, he fell full into the kiss, his mouth on hers and then, their mouths apart, they breathed each other in. And though he did not want to do this, would not want to make love to her in her office, he couldn’t help but lean into her, press his hips against her. He said, “Sweetheart, let’s dance.” And there were Karen, Lena—one then the other in his arms like that evening on the dance floor at the Tabard Inn. He saw them on a forgotten canvas in his shed. He’d paint again, yes, he would do it. He held her and imagined himself with a piece of charcoal in hand, with the easy sweep of lines that would sketch them in, each in proper perspective.

Did she feel the full weight of him and his body like a wave when she’d sat on the sand by the sea’s edge?

Did her back soften in an arc when he held her below the shoulders, supporting her? Not standing full on her weight, was she in the cradle of his body?

If he didn’t hold her well, keep her to him, she’d fall.

This must be all he needed to do to keep her. And I, whom he’d always wanted there— This had been his mistake, to think he’d needed me: Me, who’d made her secure and certain for him. Me, who made sure for him she’d always be there. I didn’t matter. Why hadn’t he seen this before?

“I matter,” he would have had to whisper with her wet hair in his face, in his mouth.

“Then you know,” she said. She was certain of it.

And then he answered, “Yes.”

Did they share our joke? Now I imagine they did. I give it to them now.

“Lee Remick,” the code for whatever they’d forgotten

“I forget. I forget everything, don’t know north from west, lost my sense of direction.”

“Poor Roger Thornhill,” she said into the crisp blue cotton of his starched shirt collar, recalling the movie where Cary Grant knows that’s his name but no one else except his mother seems to remember who that really is.

“Oh, he knew where he was going.”

“Yes, he did.”

“I was working on the bones,” he said into the crook of her neck.

“And the police called,” she joked. At least he knew. That was all she needed to let him go. She knew that now and now she must let him go. “Those seven parking tickets—gotcha, huh?”

“You gonna quote the whole movie?”

“Maybe. But my memory’s bad. You’re safe.”

“You stealing my lines?”

She stepped back. “You’ve been stealing mine.”

He took her hand, pressed her tiny bones with his thumb, pressed his fingers into her palm. She was such a small-boned woman and so thin that he could feel her skeletal structure when he held her. “And I guess you don’t particularly like the book you started?”

She laughed. “You gonna quote the whole movie?”

North by Northwest

“I said that.”

“Did you, now? I forget.” She took her hand away. “Remember when I said to you, ‘He’s a smart man. Eventually, he’ll know’?”

“I remember.”

“Which part?” she asked.

“That he let it happen.”

“I’m not so sure.” This was the way to let him go. I was the way. She moved away from him and back to the map.

“I got stuck.”

“That’s what you’re always saying, that we’re stuck.”

“No, I mean, I was in my office and I got stuck. So, I came over.”

“Stuck on what?”

“It’s cartilage that holds the skeleton together and that’s what’s gone now.”

bones by mohamed-nohassi on Unsplash

“And that’s why you’re stuck?”

“Come away from that damn map. You look like you’re going to cry—it’s all just work. We could go away. We could go to Chicago. You could work there, go to the exhibit.”

“I don’t need to go. You know that.”

“But that’s not the point, my dear.” He pulled him to her. “Ah, dance with me, my sweet.”

“We never dance.”

“Yes, we do. Remember the scarf?”

Did she place her hands in his hair? His eyes have the slight downward slant of an Asian eye, though he isn’t Asian, and that gives his face—was it so perfect to her?—It’s hardly perfect, his nose a bit red and slightly bulbous—a demeanor of sadness. Did she outline his eyebrows with her fingers? Did he lay his head again in the crook of her thin neck?

Did she remember? He took two ties and carefully, most gently wrapped each of her wrists. He said, Do you trust me? And she said, yes. He then tied her hands. Where? She could not see. It didn’t matter. He took her gold-red scarf and blindfolded her. She said, I trust you. And he said, I won’t hurt you. Do you believe me? Yes, she said.

She felt old, ugly, undeserving, as always.

And then he held her face between his hands, kissed her lightly. She could not hold him. She couldn’t take him with her lip the way she often did, holding his lip between her teeth. She felt then his penis near her hand. She was sure of it. Yes, that was it. Not his hand, not his tongue, but the tender, the vulnerable that was him. Erect, but to her not hard, but instead like the softness of a scarf against her palm, and then away, gone. His withdrawal from her hand, the loss of him. And then the touch on her shoulder, then her breast, across the silk of her small bra, across her abdomen. He never placed pressure on her anywhere. He fluttered about her. She, helpless. And gone to him.

And then he released her.

She asked him if she could touch herself while he touched her. And he said, I think you should. Together they touched her, his finger inside her. Was it his finger? The tips of his fingers on her breast. It felt like the touch a baby must feel when being bathed, diapered. Oh, Isaac, a baby. And never before had she done this, not like this, with any man. Never before. Never before had she felt no shame, as if there was nothing she could do that he would not observe, welcome, approve. And when it happened, she fell onto him, over him, her body his, hers, not hers, the falling over and into the unsayable, her falling, shamelessly—or was it him? She didn’t know. She knew only his mouth on hers, his lip like an orange segment, the pith, the white firm dryness of the fruit with the pulp within. And she took it.

I hear “The Firebird,” when the prince appears, when Stravinsky first gives us the sound of silence in the pianissimo of the strings, then a cry from the horn, an answer from the clarinet, then the flute, then the violin, then the serenity of the oboe. I know that Lena reached climax.

Chagall

He said, “I bound you to see you, to know you.”

“You don’t know me.”

“How can you say that?”

“I don’t mean that the way it came out. But there’s stuff about me—not good stuff, the dreaming, the quoting, the stuff you don’t understand, can’t, shouldn’t. No one should. Isaac, I’m old, too old, old enough to know what we both know. Old like my mother. She used to say she looked like an old canyon. Isaac, I’m worn out.”

“I do know you.”

Her mother had said what she didn’t tell Isaac—that when she looked in the mirror, she still saw the nineteen-year-old girl. She would forever look in the mirror and see the young woman who might have had his child. “Then you know I love you.” The word love for the first time out loud. “Promise me you’ll remember that. Promise me.”

“We need to make the promise to each other. It’s time, Lena.”

“Like a secret handshake.”

“Sure, or we could do that blood-brother thing kids do. Ever do that one?” And he pressed her against the wall.

“No, but yeah, like that. We could prick our fingers and press them together. That’s the way.”

He must take her now as his own. “No, that’s not what I want.”

I know her hair had the hint of rain and damp bark like the elusive scent of a potted orchid. I know because I’d wiped her head with my handkerchief.

“Isaac, it’s the way you’ve said. Go home now.” Her knees bent, she slid down against the wall and dropped to the floor. She curled against the wall, her face in her hands, her arms pressed between her chest and her narrow thighs.

“What have I said?”

“That we can never be. Isaac, go on. You have to go.”

He bent, placed his hands on her knees, breathed her in, his mouth next to her ear, the sweet scent of her skin, apples and pears, and said, “I’m bound—

She placed her hand on his mouth. “We’re like the sea, Isaac. If all the angels wept into the sea, nothing could live in the sorrow.”△

