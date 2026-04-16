Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

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Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
3d

Any one of those marvelous quotes could be a topic for a post or, better, a roundtable discussion with friends.

I am thinking of what I wrote about the narrator Robert in 'Who By Fire,' whose memories or perspectives, as I called them, of Lena, shift and re-shift the deeper he examines his relationships and the longer he tries to arrive at the story he can live with, what will carry him out of the fire he's made for himself so that it is love and forgiveness (that latter really a form of love) he's left with. It's the tempering, from inside, that finally gives solace.

I think many of us live our memories and regrets over and over, the story necessarily changing, perhaps imperceptibly at points, until we understand and forgive ourselves by understanding and forgiving others. The best novelists do that in a way, rewrite the stories of their struggles with the fact and the creative fiction(s) they create around it. I really admire Barnes saying in that wonderful interview that he's said in fiction all he has to say [about who? himself?], and is comfortable in the place he's arrived.

I don't know that it's a reader place ("right"?) to judge and disagree with a "believable" character's stories and perceptions of the world. To me, doing that narrows a reader's own ability to see beyond oneself, into acceptance of what's beyond one's own control. into the ability to change.

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Sue Ferrera's avatar
Sue Ferrera
2d

I'm so captured by this post. I have not read any of Julian Barnes' work, and now I can't wait. We have had such a busy month traveling that I haven't yet ordered your book. Next on my catch up list! Can't wait. 💕💞

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