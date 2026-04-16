Julian Barnes

The book in my hands right now is Departures by a writer I quite simply adore. As I began it, I read this that he wrote:

“Two things to mention at this stage:

1) There will be a story — or story within the story — but not just yet; and

2) This will be my last book.”

Following is an interview with Barnes that begins with the fact that this will be his last book:

I note here that I began my love affair with Barnes’ work with his novel Flaubert’s Parrot.

In 2013, Barnes published Levels of Life that so deeply affected me that I am still pondering how to write about it. Others have done so and my take is likely unnecessary but for my own reasons I do feel compelled to try to do so in time.

my copy with flags

The Sense of an Ending by Julian Barnes

In 2011 the novel won the Man Booker Prize. In 2013, a film came to be, one that I own.

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When I first read the novel, I felt immediately compelled to write about it but couldn’t figure out how I would get anyone to read my thoughts. So here I am, in Julian Barnes’ honor (and with the hope that I might figure out how to get a fan letter to him!) with a super brief commentary, hardly worthy of its force and staying power.

A totally compelling book of a brief 163 pages can be read in one sitting—how I read it, found it to be un-put-down-able. Much of what has been said about it elsewhere focuses on the meaning of the ending. Without spoiling this for you, I add this commentary: What Julian Barnes has magically created is a first-person narrator who admittedly questions his own reliability. All first-person narrators are subject to this accusation until they prove themselves otherwise—and indeed this one tries quite hard to establish his reliability1. I argue that he fails. And I argue more key that that is Julian Barnes’ subject: The question of the narrative we choose to tell ourselves.

Some key passages illuminate this point of questioning history as fact and memory as reliable.

If you’ve read, this novel, do consider discussing it with me in comments. And what do you think of the quotes that comment on memory and the stories we tell ourselves?

Consider these quotes from the book, with extensive ellipses:

“If I can’t be sure of the actual events any more, I can at least be true to the impressions those facts left. That’s the best I can manage.” p.4

…

“I certainly believe we all suffer damage, one way or another. How could we not, except in a world of perfect parents, siblings, neighbours, companions? And then there is the question, on which so much depends, of how we react to the damage: whether we admit it or repress it, and how this affects our dealings with others. Some admit the damage, and try to mitigate it; some spend their lives trying to help others who are damaged; and then there are those whose main concern is to avoid further damage to themselves, at whatever cost. And those are the ones who are ruthless, and the ones to be careful of.” p. 44

…

“History is that certainty produced at the point where the imperfections of memory meet the inadequacies of documentation.” P. 59

…

“We live with such easy assumptions, don’t we? For instance, that memory equals events plus time. But it’s all much odder than this. Who was it said that memory is what we thought we’d forgotten? And it ought to be obvious to us that time doesn’t act as a fixative, rather as a solvent. But it’s not convenient—it’s not useful—to believe this; it doesn’t help us get on with our lives; so we ignore it.” P. 63

…

“But time … how time first grounds us and then confounds us. We thought we were being mature when we were only being safe. We imagined we were being responsible but were only being cowardly. What we called realism turned out to be a way of avoiding things rather than facing them. Time … give us enough time and our best-supported decisions will seem wobbly, our certainties whimsical.” p. 93

…

“How often do we tell our own life story? How often do we adjust, embellish, make sly cuts? And the longer life goes on, the fewer are those around to challenge our account, to remind us that our life is not our life, merely the story we have told about our life. Told to others, but—mainly—to ourselves.” P. 95

…

“But we also learn something else: that the brain doesn’t like being typecast. Just when you think everything is a matter of decrease, of subtraction and division, your brain, your memory, may surprise you. As if it’s saying: Don’t imagine you can rely on some comforting process of gradual decline—life’s much more complicated than that. And so the brain will throw you scraps from time to time, even disengage those familiar memory loops. That’s what, to my consternation, I found happening to me now. I began to remember, with no particular order or sense of significance, long-buried details of that distant weekend with the Ford family. My attic room had a view across roofs to a wood; from below I could hear a clock striking the hour precisely five minutes late.” P. 112

…

For me, no matter how one reads the ending of the novel—and there are competing theories. Admittedly, I have my own, but it would be a spoiler. Thus, I defer here and focus on the power of the stories we tell ourselves and the achievement by Barnes of an unreliable narrator, leaving us to consider what we do with our own memories and regrets.

He gives us a novel whose powerful subject is presented in its title: A Sense of an Ending.

I think it’s a terrific, subtle flick, but do read the book—and get to know Julian Barnes.

More to come on Levels of Life and Departures …

Love,

1 The difference between believability and unreliability: Distance from the character is when the author creates a character who is believable but whose judgments on the world the reader judges and does not agree with. Such characters may, in fact, not change ostensibly. Instead the reader’s view of the character changes over the course of the telling.