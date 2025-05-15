Note: Update: Robert cooks for Lean and talks with Evan …

You can start reading here or anywhere, then go back. See Table of Contents . Come in the middle? Robert is the narrator who discovers after his wife Lena has died that she had a lover, Isaac. Evan is Isaac’s wife. Robert is on a search for how he lost Lena: He’s creating the story through memory, invention and a search for the truth and his role in what happened—and by stalking Isaac.

Isaac and Lena

My mother didn’t cook. Meals came onto the table, and, yes, she prepared them but this wasn’t cooking. I learned this when I married Lena because although she didn’t make pie, didn’t roll out crust or do what my guess is the harder task, prepare the crust, she did cook. She did take pleasure in the food and what I now see and that seems so obvious to me must be a sensual pleasure: handling of food, changing its chemical nature (how I think of it) from heating it or mixing it with some other substance. It was sensual to marinate a flank steak and then cook it. Recently she had changed to skirt steak. Recently she had begun to make the salmon with the mustard and mustard seeds and orange peel. I wondered how much Isaac cooked and where she got the recipes. But I knew that this “recent” cooking must have something to do with him.

I called Evan before I went to Fresh Fields, told her I was sorry to bother her again, but that I wanted to cook Lena dinner, that I didn’t know much about cooking and needed something simple to prepare. Could she suggest anything. She asked what Lena was able to eat. And I told her most everything though not much of anything. I said, “I’ve begun to think that a well-cooked meal, however simple, would give her comfort. I want to do this.” She suggested scrambled eggs and mushrooms, oven roasted tomatoes. “I think you can do this,” she said and I agreed, taking copious notes on food I’d eaten myself many times (the roasted tomato only in a restaurant but I anticipated making it because her directions were so much easier than I had imagined. “You just cut them in half and stick them in the oven for about an hour,” she’d said. “Throw some chopped garlic on top if you want to get fancy or impress her.” I’d hung up and wished I’d taken pan in hand before.

At Fresh Fields, I was about to buy the button mushrooms I was used to seeing and eating, but the array of mushrooms I’d never seen before (I never did the food shopping) was varied: white and pale yellows, round and oblong and tubular, long thin stems with tiny white heads, like oversized straight pins. I bought dark brown creminis ($3.99 a pound), French horn for the name, like the English horn used in “The Firebird” (16.99 a pound), chanterelles (29.99 a pound!) because they looked like flowers (the curly edges would intrigue her; or umbrellas gone wrong, turned inside out; remind her of when we met), oyster mushrooms ($7.99 a pound) that looked like tiny fans and also the buttons ($3.99 a pound), the only variety I’d ever seen before. I asked a grocery department stocker if he could tell me whether different mushrooms needed to be cooked differently. Evan had told me to use olive oil and butter. “The olive oil will let you get the fat pretty hot without burning the butter and you’ll be able to sear the mushrooms to a golden brown. They’ll be both tender and crunchy. Well, not exactly crunchy,” she said, “but firm to the tooth. Oh, I’m not so good at explaining this.” I said, “As if the outside is cooked more quickly than the inside?” She said, “Yes, that’s it, but for this to happen, you have to let the mushrooms give off their water, and you gotta do that pretty quick and do it first before you raise the heat to sear them.” I reviewed her directions in my head while the grocery clerk told me, “Well, sir, I think they all cook pretty much the same depending on their size.”

I arrived back at Gershon’s with grocery bags in hand and went up first to see Lena. With the baby pillow under her arm, she was reading a book on her lap, The Little Prince. “New?” I asked.

“A gift,” she said. “I’d like to hear it read out loud. Maybe you’ll do that for me?”

I didn’t answer. I wanted to know who brought it. I wanted to interrogate her. Instead, I told her I was going to cook dinner. Would she like that?

She laughed, “I guess it depends. Don’t do too much. I’ve never been a big eater.” This was an understatement for the nature of what we were going through but it was as if, in this one moment, we weren’t going through it and it was accurate about the Lena I had lived with. I went to the kitchen.

I brought Lena the plate of eggs and mushrooms and oven roasted tomatoes. She said, “Since my mother died, no one has ever cooked for me. No one except one day Evan, but that was a terrible day I don’t want to remember. Thank you, Robert. Thank you. This is a day I do want to remember if remembering is possible.”

“You mean? The Brompton’s?” I didn’t know which to ask about: the remembering or the terrible day. Opted for the more important? Maybe get to the other?

“No, when it’s over.”

“I should have cooked for you sooner.”

She ate, nibbled around the food.

“I’m not the best cook.”

“No, no. It’s better than anything else I’ve had.”

She had arranged for a daily nurse and a hospice nurse and food through a service the hospice suggested. Adequate food but not anything like what she’d been able to cook, what she was used to, and I didn’t know what to bring from restaurants or order from delivery, what she could hold down. The hospice food always included a clear broth that she was able to tolerate.

I wanted to ask her about Evan. “I’ve been to see Evan.”

“To give her the psalm. I asked you to—”

“No,” I interrupted, “I haven’t gone yet. I mean I went before.”

Lena lay back in bed.

“We talked about her orchids and Isaac was outside building her a greenhouse. She told me how to cook this meal for you.”

“Yeah, well she’s quite the cook.”

“Why did you say ‘terrible day’?”

“I was in a muddle, going crazy, said some things I shouldn’t have, missteps, did harm when I meant none. At least, I don’t think I meant harm. Oh, Robert, I needed to talk to someone. She’s so damn easy to talk to. I guess you know that now. I dunno. It was the beginning of the end for me, I guess.”

“You knew you were sick then?”

“No. Sick in the head, maybe. I didn’t know about this. This damn thing that makes you do all the trite stuff you should have done. Stuff that it turns out is not trite at all. You know, take stock. Make reparations. Do what’s right. And what I did was the opposite. I’m sure of it. I’ve made a mess of things. And now I need you to do what I asked. I need you to do it for me because I’m unable and because you’re the right person to do it. And because … Oh, Robert, take the psalm to Isaac. Do this for Evan.”▵

Read the Psalm .

Only Connect, all sections, and this serial novel come from my heart and soul—and ten years of research. I know the saying ‘time is money’: I couldn’t help but pursue this story. If you have already gone paid, my heart goes out to you with my thanks.

Get 15% off forever

Love,