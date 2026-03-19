Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

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Deborah Brasket's avatar
Deborah Brasket
18h

How interesting! I didn't really know anything about this man, but I love his artwork. Thanks for the introduction.

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1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
20h

What a marvelous post, Mary. And so beautifully illustrated.

The "art world" didn't care for him because he was "commercial." I'm glad he said so what to the snobs.

Nieman attended the Art Institute of Chicago, which has produced so many fine artists. One doesn't go there without having great talent.

I have always thought his prints of animals rather special; they have that same energetic presence as the works on sports figures and sporting events.

His limited-edition serigraphs remain relatively affordable, and, of course, there are lots of inexpensive posters of his work available.

Some might not know, too, that he gave millions to art programs and together with his wife established the Leroy Nieman Foundation, which still funds arts programs in schools.

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1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
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