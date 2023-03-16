Debby Hudson on Unsplash

In John Bayley’s memoir, the lines between autobiography, biography and memoir are blurred. As Bayley tells his story and Iris Murdoch’s story, we do get a picture of a famous literary figure’s life and that perhaps accounts for some of its interest.

Questions to consider:

1. What are the limits of biography? 2. What are the obligations of biography? 3. Do these questions matter for this memoir—in other words, are there limits for personal memoir and what should they be?

What do you think?

Leave a comment

(As the rest of this is a paid post below, you can’t comment unless you can afford $5 US, but you may write me: <mltabor@me.com>, and let me know if I may post your comment. I truly want to know what you think.)