Letter to Lila: #17
Correspondence with my granddaughter at sleep-away camp
I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish by poet Jean-Pierre Siméon (full details in the Table of Contents).
Here’s Camp Letters #17:
Never discount the value of “not knowing!”
Next: Leon speaks to Arthur about Poetry! But Arthur is not so sure. So, Leon must explain!
Note: My granddaughter calls me Savta; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.
Love,
Hmm, I wonder, am I a poet too, and never knew? I guess I will never know for sure, and that’s ok with me.
I have absolutely enjoyed every letter to Lila !
Ah, the poetry of a grandmother’s love.
"Then I am a poet..." faultless anhd delicious logic.