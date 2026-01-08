I wrote letters every day while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp for the first time when she was eight years old. I was reading the wonderful book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish by poet Jean-Pierre Siméon (full details in the Table of Contents).

Here’s Camp Letters #17:

Never discount the value of “not knowing!”

Next: Leon speaks to Arthur about Poetry! But Arthur is not so sure. So, Leon must explain!

Note: My granddaughter calls me Savta ; thus the “Love, Savta” at the close.

Love,