Letter to Lila: #2
My correspondence with my granddaughter in sleep-away camp
So, let’s see how a heart can be a window. Is that possible? “Of course,” I hear you saying!
But you’re not inside. You’re in nature. Maybe YOU are the window!
That was letter #2: Based on this lovely children’s book that is all about HEART! 15 letters I hope you enjoy. Please remember that I’m an amateur watercolorist—and my drawings are based on those so beautifully done by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator of my heart!
Table of contents for Second Set of Letters to my granddaughter while at sleep-away camp: scroll down for second set.
Love,
Gorgeous. Words and art.
Can I be both?
Love your art, Mary. And it is quite magical to picture Lila reading your letters.