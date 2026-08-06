Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

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Isabelle's avatar
Isabelle
18h

Gorgeous. Words and art.

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1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Lor's avatar
Lor
9h

Can I be both?

Love your art, Mary. And it is quite magical to picture Lila reading your letters.

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