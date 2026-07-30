Letters to Lila
Based on the book my heart by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator!
Letters based partly on the lovely book my heart by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator! All the letters can be found in The Table of Contents for Letters to My Granddaughter sets 1 and 2
Here’s Letter #1 of the second set of letters while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp:
My dear Lila (camper magnifico),
How we love poetry. Here’s a poem called My Heart in a book by Corinne Lukyen. “My heart is a window".
I bet you plant a heart wherever you go.
Hope to hear all about camp, but I know you’re busy.
This lovely children’s book is all about HEART! 15 letters that I hope you enjoy. Please remember that I’m an amateur watercolorist—and my drawings are based on those so beautifully done by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator of my heart!
Table of contents for Second Set of Letters to my granddaughter while at Sleep-away camp: scroll down for second set..
Love,
Can't wait to pore over these letters and beautiful art. Will it be book soon? Your talents never cease to surprise (see: Joni Mitchell? lol)
heartwarming 💛 🌱