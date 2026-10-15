Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor “Only connect ...”

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Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
Oct 15

Lila got the best, most enchanting letters of any kid in the camp. Had to say it.

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4 replies by <Mary L. Tabor> and others
Joanie Madsen's avatar
Joanie Madsen
Oct 15

I second Rona! They were each a heart infused masterpiece. SO, so special. 💜

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1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
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