Letters based partly on the lovely book my heart by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator! All the letters can be found in The Table of Contents for Letters to My Granddaughter set 1 and set 2
Here’s Letter #9 of the second set of letters while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp:
“There are days when our heart is a fence between me and the world and days it’s a whisper that can barely be heard.”
This lovely children’s book is all about HEART! 15 letters that I hope you enjoy. Please remember that I’m an amateur watercolorist—and my drawings are based on those so beautifully done by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator of my heart!
Table of contents for Second Set of Letters to my granddaughter while at sleep-away camp: scroll down for second set.
Love,.
Lila got the best, most enchanting letters of any kid in the camp. Had to say it.
I second Rona! They were each a heart infused masterpiece. SO, so special. 💜