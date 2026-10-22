Letters to Lila #11
Based on the book my heart by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator!
Letters based partly on the lovely book my heart by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator! All the letters can be found in The Table of Contents for Letters to My Granddaughter set 1 and set 2
Here’s Letter #11 of the second set of letters while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp:
On our Hearts: Some days our hearts deal with troubles. There are da…
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