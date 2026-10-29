Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor “Only connect ...”

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Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
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Grownups rarely tell kids the truth about death, heartbreak and resilience. What a rare gift to Lila. I remember “Lifeboat” and will carry you in my heart as November 4 approaches.

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