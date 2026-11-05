Letters based partly on the lovely book my heart by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator! All the letters can be found in The Table of Contents for Letters to My Granddaughter sets 1 and set 2.

Here’s Letter #12 of the second set of letters while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp:

We give our heart! The gift that matters most.

And to you who read this — especially if you comment!

This lovely children’s book is all about HEART! 15 letters that I hope you enjoy. Please remember that I’m an amateur watercolorist—and my drawings are based on those so beautifully done by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator of my heart!

Be sure to check Table of Contents for Second Set of Letters to my granddaughter while at sleep-away camp: scroll down for second set.

Love,

Savta to Lila

Love to all of you who read this,