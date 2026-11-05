Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor “Only connect ...”

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Joanie Madsen's avatar
Joanie Madsen
2d

I am envisioning Lila and her camping mates sitting on her bed. Your letters surrounding them. Each reading the ones they are drawn to. The heart knows. 💜💜💜

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Del
2d

A light. A guide. Hope. A blazing blue sky. What wonderful timing after Tuesday's vote!

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