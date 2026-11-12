Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor “Only connect ...”

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T. R. Chu 溫柔's avatar
T. R. Chu 溫柔
2d

Beautiful, Mary. I've had to learn that this is choice, and to learn how to reopen my heart over the years. It's a worthy lesson.

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1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Malek Takieddine's avatar
Malek Takieddine
9h

Your handwriting and the wash of yellow make this feel like something to keep tucked away, Mary. What a tender way to let a book become part of a conversation with Lila.

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1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
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