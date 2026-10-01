Letters based partly on the lovely book my heart by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator! All the letters can be found in The Table of Contents for Letters to My Granddaughter set 1 and set 2

Here’s Letter #9 of the second set of letters while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp—when I received the letter from Lila!

How our heart grows and grows (love is love is love) but here are two whose hearts swell and grow!

(My watercolor improves) — must have been the joy of reading that letter that is here:

her notecard that flew to me like a singing bird

This lovely children’s book is all about HEART! 15 letters that I hope you enjoy. Please remember that I’m an amateur watercolorist—and my drawings are based on those so beautifully done by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator of my heart!

Love,.