Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

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Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
3h

What an interesting metaphor for the heart. And such good advice.

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1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Joanie Madsen's avatar
Joanie Madsen
4h

Such a powerful image. Hearts slide. 🛝 May we become that human wax paper we used to use when a slide felt sticky. Hearts do indeed know. We are along for the ride. Loved this Mary. You have me pondering. Xo💜

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1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
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