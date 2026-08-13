Letters to Lila: #3
Based on the book my heart by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator!
Letters based partly on the lovely book my heart by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator! All the letters can be found in The Table of Contents for Letters to My Granddaughter set 1 and set 2
Here’s Letter #3 of the second set of letters while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp:
Dear Lila,
I write this on your first day at camp—but when you get this, you will be all into activities and every one, I know, you will do with your heart. But sometimes hearts slide. Mine has. Has yours?
My heart is a slide —
So, should there be highs and lows, know that your heart knows — because hearts know all !!!
This lovely children’s book is all about HEART! 15 letters that I hope you enjoy. Please remember that I’m an amateur watercolorist—and my drawings are based on those so beautifully done by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator of my heart!
Table of contents for Second Set of Letters to my granddaughter while at sleep-away camp: scroll down for second set.
Love,
What an interesting metaphor for the heart. And such good advice.
Such a powerful image. Hearts slide. 🛝 May we become that human wax paper we used to use when a slide felt sticky. Hearts do indeed know. We are along for the ride. Loved this Mary. You have me pondering. Xo💜