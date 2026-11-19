Letters based partly on the lovely book my heart by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator! All the letters can be found in The Table of Contents for Letters to My Granddaughter sets 1 and set 2.

Here’s Letter #15, the last letter, of the second set of letters while my granddaughter was in sleep-away camp:

This I need you to know and never forget:

“here is the deepest secret nobody knows

(here is the root of the root and the bud of the bud

and the sky of a tree called life, which grows

higher than soul can hope or mind can hide)

and this is the wonder that’s keeping the stars apart

“I carry your heart (I carry it in my heart)” —E.E. Cummings

and me!

This lovely children’s book that didn’t include this page is all about HEART! 15 letters that I hope you enjoy.

Please remember that I’m an amateur watercolorist—and my drawings (not this one) were all based on those so beautifully done by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator of my heart !

Be sure to check Table of Contents for Second Set of Letters to my granddaughter while at sleep-away camp: scroll down for second set.

My love saw the letters drying on the foyer table and photographed each one—and surprised me and Lila with this book:

Based on this book! (slightly crooked photo with my notes sticking out of the edge):

Love to all of you who read this—especially if you take the time to comment! —and make my heart sing!