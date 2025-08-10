To give you a sense of what’s to come, the first of my watercolors (remember, I ‘m a budding amateur) appears above! No matter: Love is the answer.

When my granddaughter was eight years old, she went away for the first time to overnight camp in Vermont. I had found a marvelous book This Is A Poem That Heals Fish by poet Jean-Pierre Simeon with illustrations by Olivier Tallec.

I wrote every day and tried to recreate in my own hand on my stationery the story and the illustrations. You’ll get one every week for eighteen weeks.

And if you like them, I’ll send you the ones I did when she went to camp again two years later with a Table of Contents for my heart by Corinna Luyken, author and illustrator!

More to come soon!

Love,