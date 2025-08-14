When life confounds, a good dinner can pull us together. An unusual recipe that’s easy to prepare and more delectable than you’d think can do exactly that.

That wasn’t exactly the case in Chapter 26 of (Re)Making Love, but dinner was still grand. See the alert at the end of this post before you read it, if you haven’t already!

Russian Chicken Burgers with Stroganoff Sauce :

The recipe is by my beloved Pierre Franey, who used to write the column “The 60-Minute Gourmet” in The New York Times where I found this:

I serve Russian Chicken Burgers with roasted beets in the oven (if you haven’t done this, it’s worth a try: a roasted beet beats (forgive the awful alliteration) any beet you’ve ever eaten). I let them cool and then slice the beets with a heart shaped cookie cutter (Maybe a bit tacky—but love is the answer).

To Roast Beets: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Cut off the ends of each beet and wrap each in aluminum foil. Place on a sheet pan lined with foil (sometimes the beets may leak a bit) and place in the oven for 45 to 55 minutes until a slight squeeze lets you know they’re done. Let cool. Maybe wear tight-fitting food gloves to keep stain off your fingers as you peel the beets—the peel comes off so easily after roasting—so need to peel before roasting.. Once peeled, slice the beets and you’ve got a perfect side dish.

If you’re lucky enough to be in Paris, you could go to a street foodmart where you’ll find roasted beets ready to buy!

The Burgers

1 ½ pounds skinless and boneless chicken breasts

1 cup fine soft breadcrumbs (I do this the easy way with Panko breadcrumbs)

1 ⅓ cup heavy cream

pinch cayenne pepper

⅛ teaspoon grated nutmeg

salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons corn or peanut oil (I use olive oil)

fresh dill for garnish

1. Cut the meat (remove cartilage) in 1-inch cubes and put in a food processor; blend to coarse texture.

2. In a mixing bowl, place meat. Blend ½ cup of the breadcrumbs with the cream and add to meat. Add the cayenne, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Blend with hands.

3. Divide mixture into four balls, pat down to flatten, roll in Panko breadcrumbs. Press to make sure crumbs adhere.

4. Heat oil in a skillet. Cook the patties until browned on one side. Turn and cook 10 minutes on other side.

Make the Stroganoff Sauce as soon as the burgers are done. I find it helps to do the prep ahead of time—Be your own sous chef!

Stroganoff Sauce

1 tablespoon butter

¼ cup finely chopped onions

½ teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

⅓ cup heavy cream

¼ cup sour cream

salt and freshly ground pepper

1. Melt the butter in a saucepan, add onion and paprika, Cook, stirring until the onion is wilted.

2. Add the vinegar and thyme. Cook stirring until the vinegar reduces.

3. Add the cream and cook until mixture reduces to about half.

4. Add the sour cream, salt and pepper. Heat to boiling point.

A bit of an alert: this chapter of the memoir (Re)Making Love where this recipe appears is about sex and shame—and self-discovery for me, anyway. So, delve if you’re brave—and get some advice about being broken in “The Parable of Two Vases” from psychiatrist and poet Salman Akhtar.

But no matter what, you should try this easy-to-make lovely dish and give or get a kiss. Here are some of my favorites to get you in the mood:

Love,