Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

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Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
1d

You asked penetrating questions, she responded in kind. What a marvelous, provocative conversation.

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1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
À Chacun Son Goût by Tarik O.'s avatar
À Chacun Son Goût by Tarik O.
1d

It's deeply moving to read this interview, between two writers who were initially opposed to each other. Literature achieves this magic of reconciling different minds through the good use of words. This is a fascinating interview where ideas flourish like in a blooming garden.

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