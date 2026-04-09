Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

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Charles van Heck's avatar
Charles van Heck
3d

A fine, thoughtful, layered interview touching on many subjects, introducing me to someone I would enjoy having a cup of coffee with, if he could find the time. From ordered chaos emerges creativity. His comments about “writing in the age of social networking” should be required reading. Personally, I would like to read his conference paper on the topic.

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Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
3d

I love how Schuster describes how he teaches, which is a description of how he gets into his writing, mistakes and all. To be so engaged and engaging in a classroom can be very difficult but I wager he handles it all with aplomb. And laughter . . . it really is the best approach to so much in life. Charles's comments below are right on, too. Let's all do coffee!

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