Marc Schuster

Click the cover to buy ⤵️

Click to listen on Spotify ⤵️

Mary Tabor: I’m Mary Tabor, author of the recently released novel WHO BY FIRE. My guest today is the prolific author, book reviewer and scholar Marc Schuster His tagline for his own show is “Listen in as Marc attempts to balance work life and writing while interviewing people who seem to do it much better than he does”. Okay, I beg to differ. Here is what Marc is up to. My advice as you listen is try to keep up. He’s written books of fiction, The Grievers and The Singular Exploits of Wonder Mom and Party Girl. The latter is about to go into its second printing. He’s written with Tom Powers a book that examines popular culture through the BBC hit Dr. Who, The Greatest Show in the Galaxy: the Discerning Fans’ Guide to Dr. Who. He’s done an extensive scholarly examination of Don DeLillo’s work and its ongoing dialogue with the French social theorist Jean Baudrillard. In Don DeLillo, Jean Baudrillard, and the Consumer Conundrum. I love that last word conundrum. Schuster reviews books for the amazing digital magazine Shelf Unbound: What to read next in independent publishing. That gorgeous mag’s founder, Margaret Brown, honored me with her views on publishing life and art. Marc also reviews for the New York Journal of Books and has his own review site, Small Press Reviews, which in his own words, champions the Indie. And Marc is no fan of print on demand. So, take note. This man is reading big time as every good writer worth his thought should, but wait as the French fry cutter salesman said on the commercial: “There’s more.” He manages by my count three, or is it four sites: Abominations, where we get his musings and links to his radio interviews, and the eponymous site, Marc Schuster.com where you can follow what’s new with him. And of course his book review site. And he does all this while he’s assistant professor of English at Montgomery County Community College near Philadelphia. His teaching honors abound. And I hope we’ll talk today not only about the creative process, but also the art of teaching. Professor Schuster earned his PhD in English from Temple University. I am breathless. Welcome Marc Schuster.

Marc: Oh, thank you so much. Oh, when you list it all, it just makes me wonder what the heck am I doing? When do I sleep?

Mary: I was going to ask that question. When do you sleep? And you look like you’re about 10. So I mean, I think you’re just running around doing everything at once.

Marc: Yeah, it must be the case. I think somewhere in there watching all that Dr. Who made time slow down for me or something like that. That’s the only solution I can think of.

Mary: Really. Let’s talk about the comic novel The Grievers to start in this book the narrator, a classic screw up ultimately speaks of love, connection and to quote you ‘that feeling beyond words.” Marc, how did you manage to mix the ridiculous with the serious? One might even argue a little bit of the philosophical. How did you do that?

Marc: I think that’s basically my modus operandi in life. I think I’m always just looking at things from a skewed angle and doing everything I can to say, all right, how could we look at this everyday situation and turn it on its head, turn on its side? Just look at it from a different perspective. And in a lot of ways that informs my teaching as well. The sense of trying to get people to break out of their everyday understanding of the world, to try to break out of their normal lives and just look at how even things that seem innocuous might seem a little crazy if you look at them closely. I’m always reminded of, it was an old Calvin and Hobbes comic strip where Calvin said something along the lines-

Mary: I love Calvin and Hobbes.

Marc: I know I was always a big fan. And he said something like, his job in life is to make everybody’s day a little more surreal. And I feel that really captures my outlook on life as well, just to inject a little bit of the surreal into our humdrum day-to-day lives.

Mary: And you’re funny also. In this book in The Grievers, I want everyone to buy it. The Marx Brothers’ movies are played for a laugh here big time. Now I’m going to give you a Groucho Marx quote that I don’t have a source for, but the quote is that “outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend inside of a dog. It’s too dark to read”. I don’t know where Groucho said that, but your book lovingly tells us the name of each Marx Brothers movie that your character Neil quotes from. I love that. Can you tell me about your love of Groucho and the Marx Brothers or let’s talk comedy or wherever you’d like to go with that.

Marc: I’ve been reading a book of prose by Woody Allen lately, and it’s striking me striking me how much his prose reminds me of the letters of Groucho Marx. And I’ve always been a huge fan of, in a weird way, his writing and Groucho Marx’s writing before his movies. It took me a while to really get into his movies only because I want to see explosions and superheroes and people with plastic body armor and things like that. And so when I watch the Marx Brothers, I’m thinking, oh my goodness, when’s the plot going to pick up? Even though I think it’s hysterical, but in real life, it was a good friend of mine named Dan Barry, who is somewhat of the template for Neil, who really got me interested in the Marx Brothers. And every time a new version, say on DVD, would come out, he’d give me his old VHS tapes so that he could buy the new one and I’d have the old one that he used to have. So that’s how I really started listening or watching them. And also once when I was on a road trip with my family, one of the tapes we had in the car was this old Marx Brothers, I think it was the show What’s My Line?

Mary: Oh, I love that show. I am actually old enough to have seen that show.

Marc: And this was from when it was on the radio. And it was great to listen to this guy who had these amazing quips. He was so quick on his feet and just listening to this, it was great. And one of his guests was actually a very, very young Candace Bergen. And so there’s this banter between Groucho Marx and, I don’t know, like a 12-year-old Candace Bergen. And I was just thinking, how does this guy do it and how can I do something like that?

Mary: Oh, I would love to have seen that. I want to talk to you a little bit more about comedy. I’m going to give you sort of an odd read on another book and see what you think. So, when I read The Grievers, I thought a lot about the amount of humor you were using, the ridiculous, a little bit of the surreal in terms of the screw ups that your narrator Charlie keeps going through one after the other. John Gardner in a controversial book that you might’ve read, entitled On Moral Fiction says, “Art begins in a wound, an imperfection, a wound inherent in the nature of life itself.” I’ve actually often thought that that is a pretty good definition of comedy. What do you think?

Marc: Definitely. Oh yeah, yeah, yeah. Because I mean, I really feel like some people, I’m not sure who came up with this phrase, but the idea is that comedy is just tragedy with the benefit of time and distance.

Mary: Great line.

Marc: Funniest things I think are things that we can’t look at straight. Things that are maybe so painful that we can’t really worry about them. And I think a lot of times, some of my favorite comedians, they’ll get in trouble or have gotten in trouble in the past for talking about stuff that nobody will talk about and will say things in a way, and someone will always stand up and say it’s offensive. But to me, the gut check is did it make you laugh or did it at least force you to try not to laugh? Because something in the back of your mind is telling you, don’t laugh at this because it’s considered rude.

Mary: Before I asked you about your favorite comedians, I want to follow up with that. It struck me when you said that about getting in trouble and in doing research for this interview, I read that the singular exploits of Wonder Mom and Party Girl, that there’s a blue version coming out of that. Did I read that correctly? Meaning that there’s a little off-color humor that’s in that?

Marc: No, it’s just the cover is blue.

Mary: Okay. (laughs)

Marc: Yeah, the first cover was pink and that came out in paperback. And actually the blue one is now available, and the difference has less to do with the comic sensibility has a lot more just to do with the structure of the novel because the original version came out in paperback, and it was probably almost 30,000 words longer, something like that.

Mary: Really?

Marc: Yeah. And the thing was, some of the feedback I got when that one came out was that people found the plot somewhat hard to follow because the story is about a woman who’s dealing with the drug addiction. And so I was trying to depict this notion that she has this fragmented consciousness. But as I did that in the novel, people found that difficult to follow. So when I got a chance to publish the second version through another press, The Permanent Press, the publisher said they’d like me to cut it down a little bit in size. And while I was doing that, I also rearranged it so that I was telling the story chronologically so that readers would be able to follow it a little bit more easily without having to go back and figure out exactly what played.

Mary: Can you talk a little bit about what you think about the nature of publishing today for writers and how they should think of the small press, and then maybe we’ll get your favorite comedians or just throw that in.

I see how much they just care about literature, and I think that’s the case with a lot of the independent bookstores that are still getting by in the wake of the demise of these chain bookstores. I think they got in it for the same reason that small press authors get into the game, which is love of writing, love of reading and writing.

Marc: Oh, yeah, yeah. Well, the small press to me has a lot in common with from what I understand about the standup comedy world. Because these are guys who are just standup comedians that are just going from one small venue to the next, scraping together a living and making people laugh. And most likely while they’re doing that, they’re holding down other jobs, but they’re doing it because they love that performance. And I feel that with small presses, you’re not really working under the illusion that you’re going to make a lot of money by publishing a book, but what you’re doing is you’re saying, I have a story to tell. I have a voice. I have just something inside of me that needs to get out, and I want to find somebody who agrees with me that this is a story that’s worth telling. And as far as small press publishing goes, I read an awful lot in my capacity as a reviewer. And whenever I find a press that puts out three or four books that I think are in line with my sensibilities, that always makes me think this is someone who could conceivably publish something I’m writing somewhere down the line. And that’s exactly what happened with The Permanent Press. They’ve been around since 1978, publishing literary fiction that I’ve really loved as long as I’ve been reading their works. And I was just really flattered when I found out that they were interested in publishing my work. So there’s this real synergy there of saying, okay, we both have this sense of this is a story, this is a narrative that’s worth sharing with the rest of the world. Let’s try to find an audience for it.

Mary: I read the interview you did on The Nervous Breakdown site that they found you through, I think you did that with Steve Allman, whom I love too, that they found you through your book reviewing. How do you decide what you’re going to review?

Marc: Well, usually for a long time I was just accepting any books that people sent to me in the mail. I started reviewing in 2007 on my blog, and I started just by buying books and a lot of small press books that I liked. I would review them and all of a sudden I started getting queries of people just all across the board sending me loads and loads of books. And eventually it got to the point where I had to almost put my foot down and realized there’s no way I can ever get to all these books. So eventually it basically turned into going back to the way I started. On my blog, I posted a little note that said, I’m really sorry. I’m really not going to take any more unsolicited books. I’m just going to, when I see a book in the bookstore that book’s interesting to me, I’ll buy it.

Mary: In the bookstore. What bookstore, which bookstore? Where are bookstores?

Marc: Yeah, yeah, that’s true. There’s a place not too far from me, it’s called Farley’s Books. It’s in New Hope, PA. And I love going there because they are big fans of small presses as well, their entire front of the store. What in maybe some of the bigger chain book stores, assuming they still exist, is usually dedicated to Dan Brown’s latest book or something like that. This is all independent and small press books.

Mary: Oh, God bless them. Wow.

Marc: It’s amazing that they do this. And I’m just always impressed every time that I go in there and I see how much they just care about literature, and I think that’s the case with a lot of the independent bookstores that are still getting by in the wake of the demise of these chain bookstores. I think they got in it for the same reason that small press authors get into the game, which is love of writing, love of reading and writing. And that is probably why, even though maybe their profit margins aren’t what the bigger chain stores we’re looking for, but they keep at it because their motivation is different from, say, a large corporation that just needs to make 10% more every year.

Mary: Well, I guess they really love books that matter because a lot of independent and small presses are producing some really unusual and risky work.

Marc: Yeah, exactly. And I think that’s the benefit of doing it out of love, for lack of a better word, rather than doing it because you think this is going to be a big seller. And I also don’t think that anyone goes into it thinking, well, gee, I hope to lose a lot of money in this endeavor. But at the same time, it’s a matter growing into audience more organically, I think, rather than just kind of orchestrating or engineering a blockbuster and deciding, okay, this was big last month, so this next thing is going to be big next month.

Mary: So talking about love, have you read anything lately that you do love that you can spread the love here for those listening? What are you recommending?

Marc: Yeah. Well, there was the Woody Allen, I think it was called, it’s called The Insanity Defense. I’m reading that one now. I read, I’ll Seize the Day Tomorrow by Jonathan Goldstein. I thought that was extremely funny. He does a CBC radio show called Wiretap, which it’s a very, very funny show. And it’s also the kind of thing where you can see a distinct cultural divide between the United States and Canada, at least as far as their investment in quirky arts are concerned.

Mary: So humor has got you really tight.

Marc: Yeah, right now, and I think part of it, but what I’m reading right now are books that aren’t really heavy with narrative because what I’m reading are, or I’m working on a book this summer, and I think when I’m working on a novel, I tend to want to focus on that narrative. So, I’ll read shorter essays and I’ll read anything that will not suck me into this alternate universe that will distract me and want me to keep going back to it and working on it and reading the story rather than staying in the universe of my novel.

Mary: I want to thank you for the lovely review you gave my novel recently, and I know that that somehow Margaret Brown who had found the book at Book Expo brought it to your attention. So, I know that’s how that happened. It must have been not the sort of thing you’re used to reviewing or choosing, I would think now based on what you just said.

Marc: Well, yeah, I mean, in terms of what I review, it’s a little bit more eclectic than what I read for fun. So I read some books that might have elements of the romantic or of love, and obviously not that your book is a romance, but at the same time, there is that element of, I guess what I really loved about your book was that it was about adult relationships, and it talked about love in a way that recognizes that it’s not this kind of gooey saccharine thing that the popular imagination frequently tends to make it out to be, but instead it’s really fraught and just an arena in which so much can go wrong. But that also because of that, forces us to become the best people that we can be, or at least to transcend who we thought we were in the past

Mary: Well, gosh, that’s a great thing to have said about my work, and I really appreciate that. I guess I was thinking more in terms of the fact that it was probably narratively structured in a way that was a little different for you than the way you are writing and what you seem to have just outlined that you really, really love. But be that as it may, I want to ask you another question just to move on a little bit here. One of the things that is a difficulty for me is writing, and this is to quote you “writing in the age of social networking” because you gave a conference paper on that. Marc, what right now would you say are your thoughts today on the writer’s need for solitude and his need to social network and is there any way that I’m going to use that favorite word? Can we square the root of that conundrum?

Marc: Yeah, I think there’s something inherently social about writing. When we’re writing, we want to get an idea out to the public or to at least to one other reader. Even when you’re writing a letter to somebody, the idea is somebody else is going to read this. And it might even be, I am going to read it myself five years from now as almost a different person, but I feel like with social networking, the danger is that we forget almost the social aspect of it. And I almost feel like there’s always the potential in a situation like social networking that rather than really engaging in something social, what you’re doing is more broadcasting, in other words, engaging in kind of a one directional, “Everybody listen to me, everybody hears me.”

Mary: It’s promotion.

Marc: The product I’m trying to sell. And I think that the real danger there in real practical terms is more that you’re going to end up alienating people, especially if that is your tactic.

Mary: I totally agree. I think generosity is the key.

Marc: Yes, absolutely. And I’ve always kind of felt that way that you need to go into it. And I do this with my blogs. I feel like I have certain people who have been following my blog and I’ve been following theirs, and I don’t think it’s a matter of some kind of calculated, now I’ve gotten this number of followers and I’ve gotten this number of people, and that’s going to make me more attractive. Now I have this thing called a platform that all the publishers want you to have. I think it’s more we have this genuine interest in what we’re all doing.

Mary: And in connecting with one another in some a legitimate way.

Marc: Yeah, exactly. And because of that, I think the relationship that I’ve developed with a lot of these bloggers and also even some people on Twitter and some of the shorter form social networking arenas has been meaningful as opposed to just this marketing tool that really doesn’t, probably isn’t very effective in and of itself.

Mary: I had come to love Twitter before Musk bought it. I think it used to be the most generous of all the social network venues. There was something about that 140 characters. Basically, I’m promoting you when I’m doing that and not myself, but when you can find a link to something else, it’s fascinating or something you read or you open the newspaper and you see something and not everyone else is a subscriber, and you link to that and then others benefit from that, you begin to really connect with people. I had, when I was still on Twitter, met people from all over the world.

Marc: Yeah, I agree. And I like that idea of just when you see something online, that’s the most amazing thing now that you can just say, oh, this is an interesting article. I think other people should read this. I think this will make other people’s lives more interesting, or at least make them look at things in a new or slightly skewed way possibly. Or even today, I heard something really funny. One of the Pandora stations I listened to is Today’s Comedy Radio, and this comedian named Joe Rogan said he’s talking about evolution. And he said, okay, look, I’m just going to tell it like it is. God made monkeys who aren’t aware of the fact that they’re monkeys and they happen to like to lie a lot. And that was his description of what human beings are.And I thought that was really funny. So I just put it on Twitter attributed to him and just kind of said, maybe a couple people will laugh at this. And it’s funny because then you’ll notice that some of your followers will also think it’s funny and then retweet that, and then who knows how far it goes and just kind of brightening someone’s day with a joke. I think it’s such a small thing to do, but I also think it’s a good thing. It’s a human thing. I mean, this ability we have to make each other smile to make each other laugh is just so wonderful. And I think that’s one of the things that really makes us so human.

Mary: I bet you use humor in the classroom, too.

Marc: Oh yeah. All the time.

Mary: How do you do it? Talk about it. I have to say this first though. I want to make sure that everybody knows that I’m sure the teaching must be close to your heart considering all the honors you’ve accrued. So what I’d like you to talk about is comedy and how you would describe what I call the art of teaching, and in your case, particularly the art of teaching creative work.

Marc: There are a few classes I teach mainly I teach a freshman composition class, and a lot of times there’s the notion that students, people aren’t really naturally writers and in a lot of times cases, you get to an English 101 class and the students don’t necessarily want to be there. So, a lot of what I’ll do is say, hey, look, I’m going to show you some of the rough drafts of stuff that I’ve written just so that you can see. I don’t just sit down and write this perfectly polished prose. I make mistakes and I make some ridiculous mistakes. Or when I’m trying to write something, I’ll just have a space holder that says, now say something smart, and I’ll show that to my students and I’ll just kind of poke on it in my own writing to let them know, you can have fun with this. This can be an endeavor that you enjoy. It doesn’t have to be something that just causes you loads of stress. Or even say, I teach an American Lit. class. Sometimes we do this one Hemmingway story, and it’s the “Short Happy Life of Francis McComber”. Yeah, and there’s the hunter, the great white hunter. And the funny thing is it’s easy to pass, but there’s a passage where it talks about how he always brings a double wide cot on his safari so that he can bed the wives of the men who are trying to hunt wild animals. And so I just kind of pause on that and I’ll just act the whole thing out to my students and kind of suggest to them, don’t you think this would be a little bit weird? And I do like a Sean Connery impersonation.

Mary: Oh, let’s hear it.

Marc: Something along the lines of, have you seen my cot ? It’s double wide? Let’s try it out. And it’s the kind of thing, and I think because it’s a classroom and because it’s not expected that I would do something like that or go out on a limb like that, I think it also has the added effect of maybe not necessarily shock value, but it makes the students keep talking about the class and keep thinking about the material after the class is over. And I think that’s one of the things that makes the literature come alive for them.

Mary: It’s also interesting that you talked about showing them manuscripts or drafts in which you’ve not actually succeeded. My detailed belief Marc is that all creativity involves by its very nature failure and that the safety to fail has got to be the key to risk taking that allows and encourages invention. Otherwise, who’s gonna take a chance? Who’s going to go out on a limb?

Marc: Oh, absolutely. Yeah. And I think that’s part of the problem too. We see so many, but what we usually see in our culture is the end product, and we’re a very results oriented culture. We always want to see, okay, what is the final product of all this? And I think that deters a lot of people from engaging in creative endeavors. So, for example, any painting, writing, music, there’s always this sense of if you’re not the virtuoso, you shouldn’t be doing it. Or almost you should be ashamed that you’re doing it as opposed to being comfortable with just getting lost in it or getting kind of into a situation where you’re just thinking to yourself, oh my goodness, where am I going to go with this? I have so many unfinished manuscripts. I have so many unfinished products are projects that I started, but just kind of painted myself in the corner and just put aside for a while because it was the journey that I was more into rather than the end product. And because of that, I think I enjoyed doing the work more.

Mary: There’s a book that I love, it’s by Lewis Hyde, and it’s called The Gift: Imagination and the Erotic Life of Property, where he talks about just what you are saying. I don’t think there’s a writer alive to get by without actually reading that book. Marc, with everything that I read in the beginning of this intro, I actually would like to know, and I think our listeners would too, how do you organize your day?

Marc: It’s not a very organized day at all. I mean, I always tell myself the night before, all right, tomorrow morning I’m going to wake up and I’m just going to have a cup of coffee and I’m just going to start writing. I’m going to wake up early. And it never works out that way. It’s always that wake up and I’ll check my email and I’ll procrastinate. I’ll pick up The New Yorker and look at the cartoons, and then eventually I might get around to sitting down in front of my computer and really trying to write. But it’s mainly just a matter of constantly just coming up with distractions and ways of procrastinating so that I can avoid going back to projects I’ve already started. And then eventually I hit the point in the day where I just say to myself, oh boy, I should probably get something done and I do. And the only place where, excuse me?

Mary: Or maybe the procrastination is part of the invention.

Marc: Oh, I think it is. And I think that’s a huge part of it. I mean, so many of the projects I start and have brought to completion were started just as a way of saying, okay, I need a side project. I need something else to take my mind off this bigger project I’m working on.

Mary: Well, you are a fascinating man, and as I bring this show to a close, I quote the poet and novelist Michael Ondaatje, whose work I love and who says, “Only the best art can order the chaotic tumble of events” and the way you give sources for every Marx movie. I’d like to give the source for this. It’s from the novel In the Skin of the Lion. But Marc, despite your protestations to the contrary, that is what you do with your life. You bake art out of the chaotic tumble of events, and your teaching, your fiction and your generosity toward others define you. That’s what I’ve discovered in researching you and also in talking to you today in this interview. Marc, I thank you so much for connecting with me, and I hope we will stay in touch.

Marc: Oh, absolutely. And thank you too. I really enjoyed our conversation.

Mary: It’s been a pleasure. Have a great afternoon.

[1] Review by Marc Schuster: In WHO BY FIRE, Mary L. Tabor offers a beautifully-wrought tale of love, mourning, and betrayal. The narrative is related by a widower named Robert whose wife, Lena, had been engaged in an extramarital affair shortly before her death. Grieving over the death of his wife and heartsick over her extramarital affair, Robert attempts to reconstruct the last months of Lena’s life so that he can better understand not only the decisions she made but also his own role in those decisions. What emerges is a rich tapestry that illustrates all of the ways in which the eternal quest for love and understanding manifests itself–our hunger for love, our desire to please, our triumphs and failures. Needless to say, a narrative of this nature calls for emotionally complex and compelling characters, and Tabor rises to the occasion. Robert’s quest to discover the “true” Lena leads him not only on a concurrent quest of self-discovery, but also to recognize the full humanity of everyone involved in her affair–including her lover, Isaac, and her lover’s wife, Evan. And while the journey to forgiveness is certainly not easy for Robert, it is both fulfilling and heartrending. An excellent tale of love, longing, betrayal, and ultimately forgiveness.

Click the cover to buy ⤵️

Love,