Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

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A. Jay Adler's avatar
A. Jay Adler
1d

Who wouldn't want to write and learn along with the person who wrote this piece?

"I don’t mean the writer must crush another. I mean the writer must crush herself."

That's a line.

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1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Isabelle's avatar
Isabelle
1d

Thank you, Mary, for believing in me and my work. Having you as a teacher helped me get my work out there and noticed. xo

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