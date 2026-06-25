Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

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Isabelle's avatar
Isabelle
2d

I did the course with Mary years ago. I learnt so much and my writing, short stories, began to get accepted in literary magazines.

I'm thrilled you are offering the course again Mary. xo

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1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Lisa Lucas's avatar
Lisa Lucas
2d

What time is the class today? I can’t find a link anywhere.

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2 replies by <Mary L. Tabor>
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