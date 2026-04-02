Molly Peacock

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Mary: I’m Mary Tabor, author of the novel Who By Fire (see closing for link). My guest today is Molly Peacock. If you’ve ridden the subway or bus to the major city, you already might know her because she is one of the founders of Poetry in Motion, lines of verse that you like me have favored and been saved by on crowded commutes. Molly, poet extraordinaire, has published six values of poetry, including my much beloved, The Second Blush, and the wonderful book, How to Read a Poem and Start a Poetry Circle. Her poems have appeared in The New Yorker, The Paris Review, The New Republic, The Times Literary Supplement, and more literary magazines than I can name. And if you’re not impressed yet, know this, she wrote The Paper Garden. A delicious, gorgeous book about the artist Mary Delany, who began her life’s work, the creation of exquisite mosaics of flowers at age 72. The Paper Garden began as an essay, “Passion Flowers in Winter” about Mary Delany and about Molly’s mother, and that was chosen by the late David Foster Wallace for Best American Essays. I was dumb struck by The Paper Garden. Already in love with Molly, I fell hard again. As if I’d come home, as if I’d known her all my life though we’ve never met or talked until today. This book changed my way of looking at the creative world and my own attempts to create art. The Paper Garden is not only a telling of the remarkable life of Mary Delany, it also seamlessly braids, weaves, integrates into that telling Molly, the author, the person, and might I say, the spirit. We discover Molly’s insights on creativity, on art, on love, indeed on the art of living. Molly, a heartfelt welcome to Rare Bird.

Molly Peacock: Wow. Rare Bird just gave me an incredible introduction. And as someone with the last name of a bird, I really feel very, very, very welcomed indeed.

Mary: And you are a bird in more ways than one, are you not? Molly, are you still flying between Toronto and New York?

Molly: No, I make Toronto my permanent home. I’m an ex-pat New Yorker, who lives in Canada, but I’m a dual citizen of both countries. And for many years I did go back and forth between New York City and Toronto, but we pull up stakes from New York and live exclusively in Canada except for our secret winter sublet. We’re always down in February and March where both my husband and I teach at the 92nd Street Y Unterberg Poetry Center.

Mary: Oh wow, wonderful. My goodness. I didn’t know that. That’s a new fact about you— to get out of that cold Canadian weather.

Molly: Yeah, we call New York our Florida.

Mary: Molly, I’d like to focus today on The Paper Garden and its flowers, though we may go elsewhere, as well, to pollinate a conversation about creativity and art and life. I’d like to begin with the question of technique for anyone doing any kind of work, actually. I think all work is creative in some sense. And we do know that Mrs. Delany had some 200 petals and maybe just one bloom of a flower. In the book, you say something that I’d like you to talk about. You must have technical skill to accomplish anything, but you also must have passion, which in an odd way is technique forgotten. Tell me about that.

Molly: Yes, I do think that you have to have technical skill in order to accomplish art, and Mrs. Delany certainly had fabulous technique. And I’m going to stop and tell everyone who Mrs. Delany is because not everybody knows her as well as you and I do. Mrs. Delany at the age of 72 in 1772 invented the art of collage. I know that your history books tell you that Matisse and Picasso invented collage in the 20th century. But. in fact, during the Revolutionary War era, in England, Mary Granville Pendarves Delany was creating her cut paper botanicals. She would take hundreds and hundreds of little guts, squiggles, bits of brightly colored paper and compose botanically accurate portraits of flowers on dramatic black backgrounds.

Mary: Oh, and they’re so gorgeous.

Molly: I mean, this book is part art book, part literary book because the illustrations are so beautifully reproduced because I felt so strongly that people needed to see this incredible work because she’s not a well-known in North America. So the other thing you need to know about Mary Delany is that she did not begin this enterprise until she was 72 years old. So the whole impulse behind the book for me was trying to figure out what happened in this woman’s life that allowed her to spring into this level of creativity at such an advanced age.

Mary: Before I come back to the question I posed initially, I have a question that’s been posted on one of my sites, and the question is, What was your inspiration to actually go after Mary Delany? How did you find her?

Molly: I found her at The Morgan Library in 1986. I was a seventh grade teacher at Friends Seminary School in New York City in Manhattan.

Mary: What were you teaching?

Molly: I was teaching English, and I’m happy to say I’m still in touch with some of my middle school students who have become writers. Rebecca Wolf, the fabulous poet, was one of my students. John Reed, the spectacular fiction writer, was not one of my students, but he was at French Seminary at the time, and we were in touch. There are many, many friends, seminary people who were 12-year olds running around doing all of my crazy creative writing assignments then.

Mary: So, you discover Delaney—

Molly: I went up to the Morgan Library on a Saturday afternoon, and I was supposed to be at The Museum of Modern Art looking at abstract, more contemporary art, but instead I fell into the world of an 18th century woman who did not think of herself as an artist. She was an amateur and all of her life, she was engaged in artistic activity, not under some sort of pressure to publish, to show them to do anything other than for her own enrichment, her own entertainment and her own uses. And so it was seeing those things that just, I thought, “My gosh, my grandmother.” She was my grandmother’s age when she started doing this. And I raced to the bookstore of The Morgan Library thinking I would buy the book that went along with it and discovered it was a very expensive British hardcover import. And then I had this lowly middle school Quaker school salary, and I had to make my rent. And I thought, Well, I’m going to give this book a pass. And so I did and I left to The Morgan Library and I thought about Mary Delany periodically, but caught up in the maelstrom of life as everyone is. But in 2003, I re-encountered her.

Mary: That was in London?

Molly: The British Museum, yes. When I first saw them, I was what I think of now as a baby poet, just beginning to establish myself as a poet and really think of myself as an artist. But by 2003, my husband, who was a James Joyce scholar, his name is Michael Groden, and I were invited to Oxford to give a talk and I gave a reading. And we came to London after Oxford and stopped at The British Museum, and this is just before international cell phones. So my husband went to make a phone call in this phone booth, and he was there and there and I was waiting and waiting. And to occupy myself, I walked into the gift shop. Over the lintel of a gift shop, it says the Granville room. I had no idea of course that Mrs. Delany was a Granville at the time.

Mary: Meaning her surname was Granville?

Molly: Yes, her family name. And while he was on the phone, I worked my way through the gift shop and at the last table there was the book I couldn’t afford in 1986.

Mary: Do I have this right? That the size of these mosaics: They’re in 10 volumes. There are a total of about 985 mosaics, and they’re about two-feet tall, right? I mean, they’re big.

Molly: The volumes themselves. She made these and interleaved them into large leather bounds of 10 folios because she was aiming for a thousand. It only made it to 985. She had a vision and she met her vision, if not her goal. But the actual works vary in size. Many of them are about the size of a piece of typewriter paper.

Molly: Some smaller than eight and a half by eleven. And she put borders around them and then interleaved them into these large folios. Not very many at all would be as large as two feet.

Mary: So we’re talking about a 72-year-old. You’re saying she’s in many ways an amateur, not somebody who’s known for her craft as you now are. So let me come back to this question about where she learned her technique and what technique has to do with creation in your view, for your work and for Mary Delaney’s work?

Molly: Okay. That’s a really fascinating question. And I think that technique guides us, and I think that technique is what we have a choice over when we make art. I don’t think we necessarily have a choice of our subject, I think our subject seizes us. Even if we make art to such a level of abstraction that there doesn’t appear to be a subject, if we are bent on annihilating of the subjects. Even so, those impulses, I think come from very deep inside us, and we don’t often have a choice about them. But technique involves choices, technique is craft, and technique is conscious.

Mary: Is there something else that’s needed on top of that technique for that technique to become art though?

Molly: Well, sure. And I think for me, the best art combines passion and virtuosity.

Mary: Ah, there we go. I’ll take those as watch words.

Molly: Yeah. Well, and while I’m talking about technique, I’m talking about that impulse that we all have when you get into something, you have to be into it. But whether you’re into creating the most beautiful birch canoes or whether you are totally into playing the guitar or whether your life is incomplete without doing dancing, without... I mean, it depends on what seizes you. Even collectors. Say you’ve got money at your disposal, you’re amassing an art collection that requires technique. And poetry is a heavily technique laden art.

Mary: Are you talking about prosody at this point?

Molly: Yeah, I’m talking about prosody with poetry.

Mary: For those who don’t know that word: the rules of poetry, what makes a good poem.

Molly: Yes, I’m talking about, yes, about the rules, about the metrical rules, about what you can do about rhyming, whether you want to make that obvious, whether you want to bury it. I’m talking about music, imagery, metaphor, all the things that scare you when you have to take a high school test on poetry terms. But there are things that can delight you if you actually come to it through your intuition and not through something that’s over intellectualized. But technique is the craft element. A technique rescues you because there are things that you want to say. You have a vision in your head. Everybody out there who has tried to make anything, knows how hard it is to take the vision that they have and replicate that in some way. Whether that’s a musical manifestation of it or a poem or a drawing or any form of expression. What you’ve got in your head and what comes out, there’s a big distance between them by technique.

Mary: You also, Molly, talk about in the book the need for Mary Delany, but I think perhaps for you too, I’d like you to talk about it in terms of yourself as well—the need to find time. Let me put it in Mary Delany’s terms and then I’d like you to put it in your terms. You say she was beginning to be abrupt with people in order to do her work and showed the incivility of the artist at work and what others call selfishness. And I’d like you to talk about this because I fear this myself. And if you could talk about this, for those of us who are trying to create or attempting any creative activity, what does this mean? How do you see this?

Some things take living long enough to do.

Molly: When you make art, you’re self-absorbed and making art requires time, and it requires you to say no to people in order to create that space in your life that you need to create the space in order to create. Of course, there weren’t even telephone calls, people just dropped in. They were usually besieged. She was a minister’s wife, so she had to be available to everybody.

Mary: But she really didn’t begin creating till he died, right?

Molly: Well, no, no. I mean, she didn’t begin her great work till after he died, but she was always painting and doing. She did a lot of artwork, just not to the magnificence that she did it after the age of 72. In terms of being selfish, you must make a claim for yourself. And that’s different from being selfish. Being selfish is being narcissistically self-absorbed, and not recognizing that there’s anybody else in the world but you 24/7 in your life. And to stake out a claim for your silence, for your quietness, for a still point in your life so that you can create something is an act of nurturing the self. But not everyone around you recognizes that.

Mary: But you do need some help with that, don’t you? I mean, isn’t approval also key? One of the things you’d say in the book that really struck me was—I won’t explain exactly where this occurs—but right then Mary Delany’s friend of more than 40 years supplied exactly what was necessary: applause. Now, nobody really talks about this. Writers are all busy in the solitary, up in the attic. I don’t need anybody, I just need to create. Do we need applause? And how does it work?

Molly: Yes, every artist needs applause, and every artist needs a friend. And I mean, we labor under this ridiculous idea that art is made in a solitary fashion all alone, and it’s not true. We need approval, we need response and it helps us go on. And even Emily Dickinson needed the approval of her sister-in-Law as she pinned her poems to her nieces and nephews who would take them to her sister-in-Law for her response. I mean, all artists tap into an interior voice or an interior vision and then put it out for the world. And our friends are crucial. If Mary Delany’s friend had not walked in upon her creating her very first, what she called her first flower mosaic and said, “Wow, what are you doing? This is amazing.” I don’t know whether she would’ve gone on. It was that friend’s approbation that sparked her. And there’s two things I want to say. One is in terms of carving out time and asserting your power over what you need to do in terms of making your art, I have to say that I laid on my therapist’s couch for years weeping and trying to figure out how I could be an artist and make a living and have relationships and be a daughter and be a wife, and, and, and. It’s an art in itself trying to figure this out. So that’s one thing.

Mary: And your husband, I gather that he’s been a real supporter.

Molly: He’s fabulous. But folks, this is the second marriage. We were 45 when we got married, so I really knew who I was. I mean, I was a published author, it’s different when you’re not. And I think it certainly took its toll on my very young first marriage as I was trying to figure all this out.

Mary: Well, love is key, though, in the process, don’t you think? I mean, in some way, doesn’t love come into play for the art? For you to be loved has helped you to create so much and you’ve been so prolific.

Molly: No, I do think to be loved and to be supported and that can have many manifestations. But to have people around you who are supporting what you do, I think is key because there’s a tremendous amount of rejection for any artist at any level. There’s always somebody who has some negative opinion of what you’re doing, and you’ve got to be able to withstand that and you’ve got to be able also to understand it. I mean, maybe they have a point and you’ve got to take that in too, and you need the support in order to do that. Oh my gosh.

Mary: I want to talk about something that I think not very many writers and artists talk about. Is there something spiritual that needs to happen to you as well? I mean, I’m not asking you to talk about whatever you would call your religion. This is really a question, Molly, about the search for meaning and the spiritual connection that the artist may feel in some way. It’s sort of a mojo question in a way though, where does this all come from? Do you think about this? Do you talk about this in your own head?

Molly: I do a bit, and I’ll go back to Mrs. Delany for a minute. I mean, Mrs. Delany of course was a devout Christian of her day. She was married to Dean Patrick Delany, who was a friend of Dean Jonathan Swift. And for Mrs. Delany, the idea of God’s universe, God’s world revealing itself in all of its dazzling mystery in a flower and a tree in the eye of an animal. All of that was a continuing revelation for her. And I can’t say that I’m traditionally religious in that way, but in the respect of really looking at something, really noticing. And Mrs. Delany was a noticer, and my own noticing of the world resonates with her and with what she did. If you really look at whatever is in the natural world or whatever is manmade, simply the act of observing to me seems to be a spiritual act.

Mary: I so think that’s so. And I was so touched by it in the book. This book has touched me so many ways. One of the lines that’s very close to, I think, what you’re talking about, about the sheer joy of observing the world as it is, as you’ve said, you say direct examination leads to direct epiphany, which brings me back to that word you used: “revelation”. Can you talk a little bit about that?

Molly: Yes. Because simply focusing, just concentrating. And concentration actually is a big thing for us in 21st century life. We are distracted more than ever. So actually to be able to focus brings all of our senses and our awarenesses together. It keeps us whole. And we have a sense of ourselves as a whole human being perceiving the world. And I think that that comes out of a certain degree of quiet, a certain degree of stillness of the self. I don’t mean an extravagant stillness. I’m not talking to you in terms of gurus or Yogis or anything like that. Just simply sound like a moment. A moment while you’re eating your granola in the morning, that kind of a moment where you just are focused on who and what is there.

Mary: And to give you, Molly, an inelegant quote, that I hope will be a little more elegant as I quote you. The inelegant quote is from Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over until it’s over.” We’re talking here about a woman who is 72, and between 72 and 82 started over. You put it this way, some of us “flash into floral peak like prom queens, but others of us have to dry the winter cherry”, which is the name of one of her mosaics, in order to unfold into productivity. So what do you think about those of us who are older and who are trying to begin or emerging and are not 25.

Molly: Okay. This is what I learned from studying the life of Mary Delany. She died at the age of 88 incidentally. People would say to me, “Oh, well, if she didn’t have that horrible first marriage” And she was practically sold to this man. “If she didn’t have this other thing happen, if the second husband wasn’t ill, if this didn’t happen, if she didn’t live in the sexist society, blah, blah, blah. she would’ve created earlier.” And I say to you, that is not the case. Some things I learned take living long enough to do.

Mary: Oh, that’s such a beautiful line.

Molly: Thank you. Thank you. Thanks. It’s something that came out of me because it’s something that I learned from tracking all of those instances of creativity in her life. There is art that cannot be made at any time in a life before it is made. So if you are out there and you are 80 and you are drawing something or writing something and saying to yourself, “Oh, I should have done this earlier.” I’m saying to you, no, you are doing this at the moment you are meant to be doing it in your life, that there are vectors of experience and circumstance that have come together now. And so the whole concept of late blooming, I mean, it’s a nice concept, I like it— Here I’m tying myself up. Well, I think we grow until the minute we die. There are ways in which we have capacities to surprise ourselves till very, very late in our lives. Now, illness erodes that. And all of us who’ve been ill at various times in our lives, who are ill, we understand that pain erodes, that age erodes. But there are these ways in which just because of that spirituality you and I were talking about, just because of that noticing.

Mary: As a late bloomer myself, I’d like you to know how much you’ve encouraged me, how much this book has given me hope in my own work. And I’d like to bring this show to a close with a quote from you, something you actually say in the book that I think is so beautiful, and I hope you will forgive me for adapting it to my own purposes here because, Molly, this has been such an incredible conversation with you. You say, “You can’t step twice into the same river. Heraclitus reminds us. But there is that moment when jumping into the rapids of time, two people surface together.” Molly Peacock, I’d like to say to you and I’d like to think that I have stepped into the rapids of time, surfaced. And that Molly Peacock, you and I have connected.

Molly: I absolutely feel that from this wonderful conversation, Mary. I’m so glad to be bobbing up in the rapids of time and finding you there on this interview and with our correspondences. And I just wish you heaps of success with your own writing as you launch into the publication of your first novel Who by Fire:

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Mary: Thank you, Molly, so much. And with that, we will close the show, and I send my best wishes to you, and I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you’ve written. I feel rescued by you and would say from a poem by you: This is a poem from The Second Blush. “Certain people take huge pride in keeping others alive.” And I was one of these. Molly, you’ve given me courage. You’ve rescued me. Molly Peacock, thank you for a beautiful show.

Molly: Mary Tabor, thank you. I’m so pleased to have participated in this with you. Thanks again.

Love,