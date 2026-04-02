Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

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Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
4d

How could you know that Molly Peacock is one of my all-time favorite writers/poets and that her book about Mrs. Delany is fabulous and always is near as I write, because it gives me strength that I'm not writing into a void! And I so loved this (it's now in my quotes notebook): "Some things I learned take living long enough to do."

Fabulous interview. (I'm jealous.) xo

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Margaret O'Brien's avatar
Margaret O'Brien
4d

Mary, what a wonderful interview with Molly Peacock. I've been besotted by her book 'The Paper Garden', for over a decade, the date I inscribed on the inside of my copy is May 2012! I've been to London to see Mrs. Delany's art in the British Museum, it's incredible. I hope it's not too cheeky to post a link here to a post I wrote on it a few years ago? Thank you Mary and Molly. https://margaretobrien.substack.com/p/weather-report-on-beauty-eaa?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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