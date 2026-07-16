Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
1d

Just put "Life Itself" on our to watch list. Thanks!

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1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
Ellen Kornmehl MD's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD
19h

I often find I like plot lines that don't go over with critics...here's to listening to ourselves!

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1 reply by <Mary L. Tabor>
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