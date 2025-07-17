Omelet fork-stirred with LOVE

In (Re)Making Love: a memoir (chapter 7) (☜clic and go the chapter) and in “Trouble with Kitchens”— a short story in The Woman Who Never Cooked, I write about the Fork Stirred Omelet as a gesture of love.

In (Re)Making Love, I say: “I cooked like a mad woman in search of the perfect recipe, in search of the joining of family, in search of the belovéd. I’d heard him sigh after I’d made angel hair pasta with pesto, after I’d roasted the chicken with caramelized carrots and onions, after I’d placed in front of him my first fork-stirred omelet lightly dusted with white cheddar cheese before I’d rolled it onto his plate.”

Here’s how to do that omelette:

Make it and then make love: or do these loving acts in reverse.

Fork-Stirred Omelette with a big nod to Jacque Pepin and Julia Child:

What you need:

3 large eggs

2 Tablespoons butter—but you can use olive oil even though for this butter is better

Freshly ground black pepper

Dash of salt

Grated white cheddar cheese or parmesan (not out of a can—get a good piece of cheese and grate it by hand—it’s so worth it).

Chopped parsley

Chives are better

Both are best (parsley and chives)

1. You need a good non-stick pan about 8 inches

2. Beat your eggs until you don’t see any of the egg white

3. Heat your pan until the butter melts, but don’t let it brown. Add the chopped chives if you have them or the parsley or both.

4. Let the eggs cook until the bottom has begun to set.

5. Begin stirring the wet eggs with your fork until they appear to be lightly scrambled without breaking that bottom shell.

6. Sprinkle some grated cheese on one half of the egg mixture.

7. Remove from heat and roll the half without the cheese over the half with the cheese (If you get really good at this with practice, you can roll the heavier cheesy side of the omelet onto a plate and the other half will, with the angle of your pan, roll over on top.

Voilà!

Love,