“P.S. I Love You?” is a rom-com I love (without the question mark) and the title (with the question mark) of chapter 23 of my memoir (Re)Making Love.

Remember that gorgeous bowl from “Two Recipes for Love”? Have you made that fab Pesto yet?

Back to the memoir for a sec: No way I could’ve written any of it as fiction: too remarkable to be believed unless told as all-out truth—and that it is.

During the dark time: The times of the good, more bad and a whole lot of foolish, I made this dish for a man who didn’t show up. Turns out he was pretty gone already and into, if you can believe what he did, rejection: it’s quite a story that I tell in Chapter 23, meaning what he did to someone else—and that he told me about, much later when he was trying to come back to me—if you can believe that!

But the recipe is fabulous and so was dinner that night—the first time I’d made this dish since my husband said, Oh, so Greta Garbo, “I need to live alone.”

I ate alone and made this fab recipe, to follow here: The first time I’d made it after the so-called "wreckage" of my marriage.

For more on a sweet guy who did show up for the Thomas Keller Chicken, alias lower-case m.r.s, and more truth about rejection, go to this chapter of the memoir.

Now, for the FAB recipe:

If you can get fresh mussels, try this. It’s easy, quick and will give you hope when all seems lost, especially if you can share it with someone you love.

Mussels with Potatoes and Spinach from Gourmet’s Five Ingredients (a great little cookbook. Recipe, slightly adapted here)

(start to finish 35 minutes)

1 lb small red potatoes

3 Tablespoon olive oil

1 Tablespoon minced garlic (I use more)

2 lb mussels (preferably cultivated, meaning less gritty, cleaned and beards removed)

½ lb baby spinach (I use more)

1. Simmer potatoes in enough salted water to cover by 1 inch until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain under cold water. Pat dry; cut in half or quarters.

2. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a large heavy skillet (I use my cast iron pan) until hot but not smoking, then sauté potatoes with salt (I use Kosher coarse salt), turning as they brown (don’t turn too often or potatoes will crumble instead of getting crisp—and that’s what makes this dish great), about 10 minutes.

3. In a 5 to 6-quart pot, while potatoes are sautéing, cook garlic in one tablespoon of oil until fragrant (don’t burn the garlic; burnt garlic ruins a dish). Stir in mussels and ¼ cup water (white wine also works, but I use a little more when I choose wine), cover pot and cook until mussels open (take them out as they open), about three to five minutes (discard unopened mussels).

4. Add spinach to the pan with the potatoes that are now crisp and toss until spinach wilts. Serve potatoes and spinach with mussels.

Serve with a dry Riesling. Any dry white wine would be fab—as would a cool glass of iced tea.

