Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

Mary Tabor "Only connect ..."

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Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
2d

I love your interviews, Mary. One reason is that, even in print, they are so conversational, like two friends sitting on a couch together and talking. You have an ability to delve deep into the essence. Another is the clear mutual admiration of interviewer and interviewee. Also, your wonderful intelligence and keen appreciation of the literary always comes through.

I loved "Thirty Something."

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Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
2d

Wonderful interview. I love the story line of Richard’s book and will add it to my list. (I’m making my way thru the Empress Editions first. 🙏🏻🥰)

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